Add to Favorites "Access Denied"

by vrygreen / February 1, 2012 10:33 AM PST

Hi,
I recently bought a new computer running windows 7 and ie9. I'm the administrator and there's one standard account and one guest account.
When I try to add a link to favorites it won't allow me to create a folder in an existing folder; I have to create the folder in favorites then move it into the existing folder. But then it won't allow me to save the link in the new folder, but the same "access denied" or "administrator permission" message comes up.
However, I can still save a link directly in favorites, only not in a folder.
The thing is, this problem seems to be intermittant.
Any suggestions as to how to fix his problem?
VG

Re: saving
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 1, 2012 5:02 PM PST

Sorry, I can't help you with your problem about adding favorites in IE9. Even normal (non-admin) users should be able to do it.

Just another tip.

Make a second admin account as spare. If something happens to corrupt the account you regularly use (could be malware, could be a power outage, could be anything) and you can't login to it, you're effectively shut out of the machine. Using the spare admin account usually helps to get it up and running again, even if you have to move your Documents.
Don't forget the password of that second admin account!

Kees

Drag The New Favorite From....
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / February 1, 2012 11:43 PM PST

...Try dragging the new favorite, from the standard "Favorites" column into the new folder you've created.. You should be able to drop it there..

Yes, I too would create a second admin account.. Or make sure you've enabled the hidden "administrator" account... Having two admin accounts will save you should one become corrupted.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Second admin account
by vrygreen / February 2, 2012 1:31 PM PST

thanks guys for your help. i've created a second admin account as a backup, as you suggested. yes, i can drag saved links to the new folder but it's a real drag (excuse the pun) having to do that every time. i can also cut and paste it into the new folder. if i find a solution i'll let you know.
thanks again.
vg

