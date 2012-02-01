Add to Favorites "Access Denied"

Sorry, I can't help you with your problem about adding favorites in IE9. Even normal (non-admin) users should be able to do it.
Just another tip.
Make a second admin account as spare. If something happens to corrupt the account you regularly use (could be malware, could be a power outage, could be anything) and you can't login to it, you're effectively shut out of the machine. Using the spare admin account usually helps to get it up and running again, even if you have to move your Documents.
Don't forget the password of that second admin account!
Kees
Hi,
I recently bought a new computer running windows 7 and ie9. I'm the administrator and there's one standard account and one guest account.
When I try to add a link to favorites it won't allow me to create a folder in an existing folder; I have to create the folder in favorites then move it into the existing folder. But then it won't allow me to save the link in the new folder, but the same "access denied" or "administrator permission" message comes up.
However, I can still save a link directly in favorites, only not in a folder.
The thing is, this problem seems to be intermittant.
Any suggestions as to how to fix his problem?
VG