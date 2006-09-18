Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Add/Remove Program applet list is empty

by siquo / September 18, 2006 1:12 PM PDT

On my P3-866MHz, 512MB, Windows 98SE machine (all updates installed as of the Microsoft Win98 support cutoff date); the Add/Remove Programs applet list has recently gone empty. When I checked with X-Setup's Add/Remove Programs List editor, it found my installed programs and listed them. (I did not have it remove any from the list.) The rest of the applet seems to be working, at least it is displaying what it is supposed to.
Does anyone know how to get the list of installed programs back, so I can uninstall programs properly as need arises?
Thanks in advance.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Add/Remove Program applet list is empty
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Add/Remove Program applet list is empty
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
It's just a list and ...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 18, 2006 1:45 PM PDT

There are no known tools to repopulate it.

Let's call this a well known annoyance.

Sometimes it's a damaged registry in the area that Add/Remove keeps it's list. I've used the old manual method to examine this and delete bogus entries. Given the age of this OS you should be capable of such an exercise.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Add/Remove Program applet list is empty
by Bob__B / September 18, 2006 10:26 PM PDT

Be sure that your add/remove entries have not just slid down so as to be out of view.

I ran across that in the past, it kind of gave me pause that all the entries were gone until I realised there was a slider.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re. Slider
by siquo / September 18, 2006 11:59 PM PDT

Thanks for the tip.

Indeed, there is a slider bar and most of the installed programs were down below a group of apparently blank lines. When I started trying to remove the blank lines with the Add/Remove button, some gave an error message that the program was already removed and offered to remove the entry; while some started to remove an installed program (until I hit the cancel button) like my Creative Mixer. Why it is listed as a blank line is a mystery to me.
I guess I shall have to try to carefully repair with Regedit. Any tips on where in the registry the Add/Remove Program list is?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes, that's a known registry damage.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 19, 2006 12:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Re. Slider

I just repair it by diving into the registry and deleting them manually. Others have been known to pay for registry repair tools, but it's a very old OS which most and now accustomed to REGEDIT and looking at such.

You've found the cause, now go fix it.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Add/Remove
by Kees Bakker / September 19, 2006 5:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Re. Slider

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall

There are subfolders for each program to be uninstalled (the subfolder name is the program name, more or less). In such a subfolder are items like DisplayName (what you see in Add/Remove) and UninstallString which is the command to be executed to uninstall the program. If DisplayName is empty, it isn't shown in Add/Remove.

Good luck with your editing.


Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Regedit pointer
by siquo / September 19, 2006 12:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Add/Remove

Thanks for the pointer to the Uninstall listings.
Have corrected most of the blank lines. Some of the blank lines appear to have duplicate function to some of the listed entries. Ahh well... will finish the repairs later. Have put placeholder names in temporarily.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Slider
by Bob__B / September 19, 2006 5:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Re. Slider

As I recall...it's been a few years.

I did not have to use regedit to clear the blank lines.

The uninstaller in the blank line which seemed to be pointing at a product I was using was really pointing at an old version of the product.

So when I let the uninstaller run all that happened was the blank line went away.

Your mileage may vary.

I maintain some fair backups of what's on the machine so I was not too concerned about something getting wacked.

As I recall I did not have to use my backups.

As for regedit....try the find function...see if you can make sense of it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you all for the help :-)
by siquo / September 19, 2006 1:03 PM PDT

Thanks to all, for the help in resolving my little problem.

Yes, I know that Windows 98SE is an older operating system. It does all that I need for my P3-866MHz system that runs my IE and Firefox browsers.

My gaming system is running Windows XP SP2, so, I am not unfamiliar with later version operating systems.

I also have some older systems that are running MSDOS 6.0, OS/2 and Windows 3.11

Again thanks to all who took the time to respond and wishes for happy computing go out to you Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.