Add/Remove Program applet list is empty

There are no known tools to repopulate it.
Let's call this a well known annoyance.
Sometimes it's a damaged registry in the area that Add/Remove keeps it's list. I've used the old manual method to examine this and delete bogus entries. Given the age of this OS you should be capable of such an exercise.
On my P3-866MHz, 512MB, Windows 98SE machine (all updates installed as of the Microsoft Win98 support cutoff date); the Add/Remove Programs applet list has recently gone empty. When I checked with X-Setup's Add/Remove Programs List editor, it found my installed programs and listed them. (I did not have it remove any from the list.) The rest of the applet seems to be working, at least it is displaying what it is supposed to.
Does anyone know how to get the list of installed programs back, so I can uninstall programs properly as need arises?
Thanks in advance.