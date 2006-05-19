Add or Remove Programs NOT working

While I don't know everything about this issue, I do know that many experience it after installing IE 6 or 5. Some this simply happens to but some common issues that I see are this, OEM versions of OS (which I don't know what you have) The OEM versions come with different types of software and when trying to remove certain ones, this occurs.



I haven't seen a fix for this as of yet and many end up manually removing or trying to update\reinstall the programs and then remove them. I have heard from others that they think it's Itunes, or Norton but it is hard to say.



I will look into this a bit more but if you can give some specific info on your PC\and operating system\OS, it would be appreciated. I feel it may be a registry issue, something gets deleted when using a reg cleaner and people don't know it.



Paul