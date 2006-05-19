Windows Legacy OS forum

Add or Remove Programs NOT working

by liraar / May 19, 2006 2:28 PM PDT

Hi:
I need some help. The Add or remove programs in my computer is not working. Many programs do not appear on the list, those that do do not have the remove function, the last used dates are wrong and there's 'programs' listed there that I have no idea what they are they were never there before. I have run PC Ciling Antivirus, Spybot, Adaware, Sypware Doctor and Registry Mechanic.
Completely clueless about what's the problem.
Any help????
Thanks

7 total posts
add/remove
by tomron / May 19, 2006 2:33 PM PDT

I'm not sure,but I don't think that add/remove will list every single program you have.

as far as the remove button issue,click HERE

Tom

here ya go
by PKsteven / May 20, 2006 4:38 AM PDT
Try reinstalling those programs
by DarCLew2 / May 19, 2006 3:49 PM PDT

I inadvertely lost mine when I changed ISP's (2 times); once when I reformatted my hard drive, lost all but thanks to having my sites saved on a floppy, 100MB Zip Drives and CD-R's, I was able to reinstall them. When I download a program, I save it as an .exe or .zip format, like aawsepersonal.exe (Ad-Aware SE Personal), MP10.exe, etc. I keep a paper copy of all my registration numbers handy. NERO was on WordPad 6.0 but it is now WordPad 8.0 with all my NERO info. I have IE6SP1.exe. Just my way of having peace of mind. Darrell Lewis

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
An issue indeed
by PKsteven / May 19, 2006 4:21 PM PDT

While I don't know everything about this issue, I do know that many experience it after installing IE 6 or 5. Some this simply happens to but some common issues that I see are this, OEM versions of OS (which I don't know what you have) The OEM versions come with different types of software and when trying to remove certain ones, this occurs.

I haven't seen a fix for this as of yet and many end up manually removing or trying to update\reinstall the programs and then remove them. I have heard from others that they think it's Itunes, or Norton but it is hard to say.

I will look into this a bit more but if you can give some specific info on your PC\and operating system\OS, it would be appreciated. I feel it may be a registry issue, something gets deleted when using a reg cleaner and people don't know it.

Paul

CCleaner
by CWatkinsNash / May 19, 2006 11:20 PM PDT

Go to www.ccleaner.com and install CCleaner. It has an add/remove tool. I've noticed on my system it lists applications that don't show up in Windows' add/remove list. You also have the advantage of being able to use CCleaner to tidy up the registry and get rid of dead start menu entries after you've uninstalled programs.

Christa

More details
by liraar / May 20, 2006 2:01 AM PDT
In reply to: CCleaner

Hi:
Ok. Let's see it is not only some programs not showing in Add/Remove is practically ALL my programs. They are working fine they just don't appear there. Instead there are things that I have never seen before. Only a handful (about 5)have the remove button. Usage dates are wrong.
OS: Windows XP Home. Memory:512
Hope that helps.

