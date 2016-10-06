Add Boot option to msconfig

Most new if not all W10 machines come with UEFI BIOS's so you have to ask the maker how to enable booting of a legacy OS.
Next the Windows Vista license brick wall looms. http://www.howtogeek.com/239815/why-cant-you-move-a-windows-installation-to-another-computer/ and more about this.
I only wrote of 2 hurdles and since I don't own this unknown PC I can't be specific. See if your PC's maker tells more.
New Computer with Windows 10. I want to take my old computer's hard drive that has Windows Vista (and programs, data, etc.) and install it to the new computer. How to add to the boot menu (in msconfig?) the Vista OS that is on that separate hard drive so that I can boot into Vista or W10?