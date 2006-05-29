Add and RemovePrograms

method given here:
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/314481
After uninstalling a program the program still appears in the add and remove list, how can I delete it from the list.
I am running Windows XP Pro
CNET's Forum on Windows legacy operating systems, (XP, 2000/NT, ME, & Windows 95/98) is the best source for finding help or getting troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Windows 2003 Server, Windows installation, adding and removing programs, driver problems, crashes, upgrading, and other OS-related questions.
After uninstalling a program the program still appears in the add and remove list, how can I delete it from the list.
I am running Windows XP Pro
method given here:
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/314481
ronniej, If you're not comfortable editing the registry go to the link below and download "Add-Remove Pro" for Free which you can use to get rid of that entry.
http://www.soft32.com/download_9082.html
Tufenuf
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.