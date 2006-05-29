Windows Legacy OS forum

by ronniej / May 29, 2006 1:28 AM PDT

After uninstalling a program the program still appears in the add and remove list, how can I delete it from the list.
I am running Windows XP Pro

4 total posts
Try the manual removal....
by Michael Geist / May 29, 2006 1:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Add and RemovePrograms
Add and RemovePrograms
by tomron / May 29, 2006 1:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Add and RemovePrograms

Check this LINK

I beleive there a tools you can download to accomplish this.

Tom

Re: Add and RemovePrograms
by Tufenuf / May 29, 2006 2:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Add and RemovePrograms

ronniej, If you're not comfortable editing the registry go to the link below and download "Add-Remove Pro" for Free which you can use to get rid of that entry.

http://www.soft32.com/download_9082.html

Tufenuf

