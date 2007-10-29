fluhartz..
'The 1810 error indicates that the Service (aawservice.exe) has been stopped and therefore AAW 2007, which is dependent on the Service cannot run.
Try this:
Close Ad-Aware 2007
Go to the start menu, click 'Run...' and type in 'services.msc'
In the services window, locate 'Ad-Aware 2007 Service', select it and click 'Stop'
Once the service has been stopped, click on "Start"
Then re-open Ad-Aware 2007 and try running a scan'
http://www.lavasoftsupport.com/index.php?showtopic=13013&view=findpost&p=56656
If it doesn't work, it might be due to the fact you haven't indicated which OS you're using.
Carol
Hello everyone,
I have a problem with Ad-Aware 2007. It will fwork for a couple days and then when I try to start it to do a scan I get this error....
System error: 1810 has occured. Service is not online. Application Terminates.
What does this mean?? I have a good connection.
If anyone can help, thanks in advance....
Flu