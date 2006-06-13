there may be a conflict in your active x settings for Internet explorer. check to make sure your options are set to disable unsigned ActiveX scripts so they cannot harm your computer, and makke sure your antivirus ans firewall are up to date. your browser may be shutting down to keep from loading a potentially harmful activeX control.
Some web pages open with a box that says "Click to use activeX controls". When I do this, another box appears that tells me that "Explorer has encountered a problem and must close". Any ideas on why this is happening?