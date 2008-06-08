Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Acronis True Image

by gaia / June 8, 2008 11:02 PM PDT

The guy who (tried) to fix my computer loaded Acronis True Image 8 for me. When I try to open it I get the message "E0001014f:Acronis True Image has not found any hard disk drives".Is this because I'm using Windows XP Professional 5.01.2600 SP2?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Acronis True Image
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Acronis True Image
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
No..that is not the reason!
by Grimbles / June 9, 2008 7:37 AM PDT
In reply to: Acronis True Image

Hi - Acronis is currently experiencing issues with those computers using the newer motherboards including ICH9 chip, SATA drives and RAID arrays....all versions of Acronis are affected, even the latest (V11) will not work with this setup. I have True Image 10 and am having exactly the same problem as you. At the moment there is no workaround although Acronis are offering individual solutions to geniune registered users....have a read through this forum thread:

http://www.wilderssecurity.com/showthread.php?t=192197&highlight=Acronis+loader+fatal+error%3A

cheers....JIM

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Acronis True Image Ver 8.0
by gaia / June 9, 2008 11:20 AM PDT

Jim
Thanks. As a humble computer user reading the reference you directed me to just gave me a head ache, didn't understand most of it and feel I shouldn't have to have a degree in computer science if I pay for software and then can't use it.All I need is to miror image my hard drive in case of major problems without taking a University course first. If they can only produce a product for geeks who thrive on problems I will happily leave it to them until some one is prepared to sell honest software that works for the (majority) of computer users.Thanks again. Lisa

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A recommendation
by Grimbles / June 9, 2008 12:17 PM PDT

Lisa - Unfortunately there are no uncomplicated freeware alternatives BUT I can highly recommend a commercial product that is so simple to use....it's called Casper 4: http://www.fssdev.com/

I've used Casper and believe me it works...it clones a bootable copy of main hard drive to another, it's super efficient and very easy to use....then there is the downside, it costs $49.95us...but if you can afford it....well worth the money!

cheers.....JIM

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Recomendation
by gaia / June 9, 2008 12:57 PM PDT
In reply to: A recommendation

Jim.
Sounds good!.Can it image to CD/DVDs?. My 2nd hard drive is only 10gb with about 4gb available. Price is better than Ghost too.
Cheers...Lisa

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No...sorry
by Grimbles / June 9, 2008 5:37 PM PDT
In reply to: Recomendation

Lisa - Casper 4 will only clone to another hard drive...either secondary internal or external (USB) sorry.

cheers....JIM

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Hello Casper
by gaia / June 9, 2008 8:37 PM PDT
In reply to: No...sorry

Jim
Had a look at the site (should have done that before)Its finally decided me to upgrade either the Computer or at least a larger secondry HDD. I will then use Casper which will help relieve the anxiety over a lack of backup. Thanks heaps for your help.
Lisa

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No worries
by Grimbles / June 9, 2008 9:29 PM PDT
In reply to: Hello Casper

Hi Lisa - You are most welcome......The way in which Casper clones a bootable copy you could install a larger secondary hard drive, clone your existing hard drive to it and then swap them around so that your larger drive becomes primary ('C').

cheers...JIM

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Good Idea
by gaia / June 10, 2008 7:15 PM PDT
In reply to: No worries

Thanks Jim. Will do!
Lisa

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.