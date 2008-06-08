Hi - Acronis is currently experiencing issues with those computers using the newer motherboards including ICH9 chip, SATA drives and RAID arrays....all versions of Acronis are affected, even the latest (V11) will not work with this setup. I have True Image 10 and am having exactly the same problem as you. At the moment there is no workaround although Acronis are offering individual solutions to geniune registered users....have a read through this forum thread:
http://www.wilderssecurity.com/showthread.php?t=192197&highlight=Acronis+loader+fatal+error%3A
cheers....JIM
The guy who (tried) to fix my computer loaded Acronis True Image 8 for me. When I try to open it I get the message "E0001014f:Acronis True Image has not found any hard disk drives".Is this because I'm using Windows XP Professional 5.01.2600 SP2?