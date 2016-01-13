Computer Help forum

Acer revo rl85 fan noice?l normal? With video

by Zero1980 / January 13, 2016 10:49 PM PST

Just got my new Revo rl85 with i3 1.7 4gb ram and 128gb ssd and i have a quick question about noice from it.

I just got it on and i hear a low whistle sound from it, its annoying and i hear it because its stand on my table next to the screen and keyboard.

It is low, but its also a bit high so you could hear it easy if its quiet in the room but just the click from the keyboard almost remove it so you almost only hear clicking noice from keyboard, but when its all quiet when i not typing i hear the whistle sound.

Only the sound of keyboard surpasses the sound so you not hear the whistle so good when you hear the click of the keyboard, if you know what I mean.

The sound is not constant but almost, it goes quickly up and down up and down, a bit like sound of whistling.

If this is normal then it's okay, but was in doubt whether it is normal?
Should we hear anything else a slight blow sound from this machine?

Here is a YouTube video of the sound

http://youtu.be/TH_7gEQYcUo

if you turn up the sound to mutch then its mutch higher than it is in real. But you hear what i mean here..

Thanks for help Happy

