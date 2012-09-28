Laptops forum

Acer Laptop Won't Boot Up?

by CuriousBug / September 28, 2012 9:16 AM PDT

I have an Acer Extensa 4420-5239 that now won't boot up. I turn on the computer, the screen stays blank. I see the power light turn green, it tries to run, but after about a minute it shuts itself off. I removed the hard drive and reseated it to see if that would help -- no dice. Is it dead?

All Answers

No start
by pgc3 / September 29, 2012 1:24 AM PDT

It might help to have a bit more background information as to whether this just happened on it's own or if you were in the process of doing a download, installation, etc. Since it is a laptop I assume the same issue occurs on A/C power or battery, also what OS are you running, again a bit more information may help.

More Info
by CuriousBug / September 29, 2012 7:07 AM PDT
It's Windows Vista. Yes, issue is on bot A/C and battery power.

The machine was originally purchased new in 2008.

I don't know what it was doing exactly at the time. I believe it was off and it was trying to be turned on.

It is my child's laptop (she's Cool and she brought it upstairs already not working. The transformer on the power was running very warm (more than normal) so we thought maybe it needed to cool down.

Should not have had any installations running or anything, as the parental controls I have on the system doesn't allow that.

Thanks.

by pgc3 / October 1, 2012 1:18 AM PDT
The first thing to check would be the power adapter, these are easily checked for output with a volt meter. If you don't have one take it to a local shop or even a Radio Shack could likely do it. It is possible that the adapter failed, of course it may be something else, such as physical damage due to the possibility of it having been dropped. First things first, check the output of the adapter.

by pyrrhus55 / October 5, 2012 1:46 PM PDT
I really wish people who sold laptops would encourage buyers more on the subject of heat management.
If a laptop is put on ones lap, or bed, or put running in a shopping bag (anything that blocks the fans). It will burn up from the heat. That's why cooler pads with fans are such a good idea.
Not only for the possible destruction of hardware aspect (ram, processor,etc) . As a laptop overheats , it's processor slows down (designed that way). Thus lower performance.
I'm hoping in your case, it's the ram. Relatively easy to replace.

by CuriousBug / October 6, 2012 12:19 AM PDT

I do have coolers for my other computers, but I kept forgetting to pick one up for this computer (it was a hand me down and wasn't used all that many hours per day).

I didn't notice any lower performance before this happened, though it wasn't being taxed that much (basically internet browsing).

Hopefully it's a simple fix. thanks.

POST
by pyrrhus55 / October 5, 2012 1:26 PM PDT

Since your power on self test is having a bad day.
1.Use a multimeter to check your power.
2. if it was your HD, the POST would probably say its not found.
3. Memory, if your ram went bad, the post would die.
4. Processor? if it's dead , you probably wouldn't get that much try.
However, are your fans working? If they fail the processor will cut out. But in a minute???
If a friend has some known good ram, try it.

by CuriousBug / October 6, 2012 12:20 AM PDT
Fans seem to be operating. I will have to look at getting some ram. Thanks.

