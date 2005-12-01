Hey,



I just got an Acer Ferrari 4005, and it's awesome but I have one small problem. I am hoping that it's easy to fix and given that i'm no computer expert i just don't know how to do it:



on the native screen resolution (1680x1050) the text on most websites (in IE) is just too small to read comfortably. For example, the BBC News website just takes up the left half of the window and is too small to read for more than a few minutes.



I changed the text size from the view menu, and that makes some sites better (eg. yahoo mail), but many sites just don't use the widescreen at all, or if they do, just use the centre.



Is there a way to increase the size of the text, or 'stretch' the websites so they fill the screen?



I changed the screen resolution, but it just looks kind of grainy and nowhere near as crisp as the native resolution.



Any help on this would be greatly appreciated because I do a lot of reading on the net and i don't want to lose my vision (and mind) in the next few days!



Sid J