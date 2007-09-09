Desktops forum

General discussion

Acer buys Gateway

by WGSF / September 9, 2007 12:56 AM PDT

What effect will this have for Gateway users such as myself?will the Gateway name disappear?And Gateway products become Acer products?
Just curious.
Bob

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Acer buys Gateway
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Acer buys Gateway
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Can't answer. But...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 9, 2007 2:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Acer buys Gateway

You still find Compaq products years after it was assimilated.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
zero effect on existing gateway customers
by ramarc / September 9, 2007 10:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Acer buys Gateway

gateway is actually a good fit for acer. acer is big in europe but a small fish in the us. gateway is #3/#4 in the us desktop sales so it gives acer a bigger presence in the states automatically. i expect acer to pump up gateway's marketing and push them more into corporate/business sales. the acer line of PCs will probably disappear in the US (they're generally considered low-end anyway).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Desktops forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.