Acer buys Gateway

You still find Compaq products years after it was assimilated.
Bob
What effect will this have for Gateway users such as myself?will the Gateway name disappear?And Gateway products become Acer products?
Just curious.
Bob
Bob
gateway is actually a good fit for acer. acer is big in europe but a small fish in the us. gateway is #3/#4 in the us desktop sales so it gives acer a bigger presence in the states automatically. i expect acer to pump up gateway's marketing and push them more into corporate/business sales. the acer line of PCs will probably disappear in the US (they're generally considered low-end anyway).
