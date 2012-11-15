Laptops forum

Question

Acer AO725 Wifi issue with windows 8 update

by aneeshn86 / November 15, 2012 9:03 PM PST

I have recently updated my Acer AO 725 with windows 8 official upgrade.

issue i run into recently is my wifi is not working, one problem i had was few of the drivers where not pre available with windows 8 so i had to download them from acer website.

one among them was for wifi-driver. But their are 3 wifi driver available for my device model and when i install any one of them, windows run into a problem.. the blue screen comes and it run the recover mode.

i am not sure what the issue is. i think the wifi driver of my model is manufactured by Broadcome .. also windows 8 boot lil slow too.. Sad

Collapse -
Re: WiFi-driver
by Kees_B Forum moderator / November 15, 2012 9:14 PM PST

The best to do: contact Acer customer support and ask which driver to use in Windows 8. If no luck, go back to the original configuration of Windows 7, either from the recovery disks you made, or from the 'image' you made before installing Windows 8.

Are you sure it's a driver issue? Did the wireless function correctly with Windows 7? And, of course, there's the possibility that you didn't install some helper app (although that should stay present and active with an upgrade install) or that just incidentally the hardware went south.

Kees

The issue is one you get back to Acer.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 16, 2012 1:55 AM PST

If you don't find a quick answer on google that is.

I will part with something I see folk forgetting today. Ready?

Many machines need HELPER APPLICATIONS to enable/disable WiFi and more. Folk that forget this lose months trying to find the drivers. The sad thing is they likely had the right driver at some point but forgot to load some helper application that lets us turn on and off the features.
Bob

Look in Device Manager For The Brand and Model wife adapter
by Edmund_Dorf / August 9, 2014 12:30 AM PDT

That should tell you which of the 3 drivers is needed for your netbook.

"Model Wife Adapter".
by Dafydd Forum moderator / August 9, 2014 12:35 AM PDT

I want one of those! Old thread by the way.

Dafydd.

