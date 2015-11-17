1.Launch an Internet browser and type into the address bar.
2.Enter the router username and password when prompted.
The default user name is admin. The default password is password.
3.he NETGEAR genie home page displays. Click ADVANCED > Administration > Set Password.
4.After typing the old password, enter the new password in both the Set Password and Repeat New Password fields.
5.Click Apply. The router will prompt you again for the username and password. Type the new password you just set.


