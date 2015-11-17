1.Launch an Internet browser and type into the address bar.
2.Enter the router username and password when prompted.
The default user name is admin. The default password is password.
3.he NETGEAR genie home page displays. Click ADVANCED > Administration > Set Password.
4.After typing the old password, enter the new password in both the Set Password and Repeat New Password fields.
5.Click Apply. The router will prompt you again for the username and password. Type the new password you just set.
http://support1.gearguy.com/useruploads/images/set%20pass.png
I read a article that said you should change your modem password for security reasons. OK, I am no computer guru so I went and searched to find out how. Read how and got the IP address. All of the tutorials say to type it in a browser search bar, which I did. It found over 3 million plus matches on the internet with that number, most saying it is used by routers or give the default password/ usernames for that IP (which I already knew). So what do I do, step through all 3 million hits and look for something useful? I tried looking using just the IP numbers and then putting HTTP etc. in front of the numbers. Both give the same result.