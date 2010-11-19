Networking & Wireless forum

Accessing local http server by name instead of local ip

by hatemak / November 19, 2010 9:22 PM PST

Hi
I have few computers connected to my router + an iphone
I am running an http server on one of the computers
I can access my pages on that computer using the local ip, but I am looking for a way to do it using a name instead

I tried to assign that computer a name and a static ip on the router, but that did not do anything. I also put a dns server on that computer, then change the dns number on my router, but that did not work also.

Any suggestions?

For your research.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2010 12:38 AM PST

I'd use a HOSTS file. To learn about this, and I'm guessing the machines use Windows here are the words for google.

WINDOWS HOSTS FILE

Bob

Tried that, still does not work
by hatemak / November 21, 2010 8:56 PM PST
After installing the dns server on the computer that hosts the http server, I tested the new domainname, and it worked fine from any browser that I open on that computer. But not from any other computer or iphone. I have to put the localip address to access the webpages on that computer (that hosts the http server and the dns server). On my router the primary dns server is that computer
Then I put the domainname in the hosts file. Still the same problem.

Which is how a hosts file should work.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 22, 2010 6:58 AM PST

If you want to use some nameserver then more work is involved such as configuring the DHCP server to hand out that DNS. Sorry if I stop here as if I wrote more I'd be duplication a lot of web pages.
Bob

