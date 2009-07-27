Windows Legacy OS forum

Access MS Excel from another HDA

by rbul / July 27, 2009 9:45 AM PDT

I installed a new SATA HDA , loaded XP OS, redesignated boot drive, etc..
MS Office, MS Excel & MS Word exist on what is now drive E:

How can I access Office, Excel & Word from the new C: drive, or in lieu of that, move MS Office, MS Excel & Word folders & data to C:?

Win XP SP2
AMD X2 Athlon
2 GB Ram
MS Office 2000, Excel 2000 & Word 2000

That can't be done.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 27, 2009 7:12 PM PDT

Sorry, but Windows can't re-locate application software like that. It is to do with system files and registry entries that point to where the software should be.

The only alternative is to re-install that software from the installation CDs.

Mark

access data on another HDA
by rbul / July 28, 2009 12:28 AM PDT
In reply to: That can't be done.

Thanks for your response,

The app's I can reinstall, my concern then becomes existing data generated by Excel & Word. Surely I do not lose that, question is how do I find it to copy or access it.

Ahh, I see. That shouldn't be a problem
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 28, 2009 5:31 AM PDT

If I understand you right, your OS is now installed on a new hard disk, and the old hard disk, still intact, is now recognised by the OS, (the new OS), as disk E.

In that case it is simple. Just open Windows Explorer, (note, I do not mean Internet Explorer), navigate to the E drive, and find the folders where all your Word documents and Excel spreadsheets are stored. Then you have choices;

1] Use Word and Excel's File > Open menu option to navigate to the E drive and open those files as you want.

2] Copy those files from the E drive to your new C drive.

3] If you cannot find those files, copy them over from your backups.

Mark

