Access MS Excel from another HDA

Sorry, but Windows can't re-locate application software like that. It is to do with system files and registry entries that point to where the software should be.
The only alternative is to re-install that software from the installation CDs.
Mark
I installed a new SATA HDA , loaded XP OS, redesignated boot drive, etc..
MS Office, MS Excel & MS Word exist on what is now drive E:
How can I access Office, Excel & Word from the new C: drive, or in lieu of that, move MS Office, MS Excel & Word folders & data to C:?
Win XP SP2
AMD X2 Athlon
2 GB Ram
MS Office 2000, Excel 2000 & Word 2000