ACCESS Linux Platform?

Is Palm going to Use Access's Linux Platform? The Info Page said that it is compatible with any Old Palm OS Software. It has a lot of media features. It looks a lot like Palm OS. Palm currntly uses Garnet OS on ther 2 1/2 year old handhelds and the newer Treos. If there are going to use it when will they realease harware with the OS, I could maybe for see May, and they may get back into there old release schedule (May/ October). It would be a nice update, and they need some new Palm Handhelds, and smartphones.
Bigboy
