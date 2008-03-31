although it could be abnormal depending on what all you may or may not have done on the old computer.
Try taking OWNERSHIP of the files and the directories they are in.
http://support.microsoft.com/?kbid=308421
Alright guys, here's the deal. I just received a new computer and put both of the old hard drives I had from my old one into it. Everything booted up well and I didn't have any problems, including going into importing my music files into iTunes.
Well, I noticed that some of the more recent podcasts I had downloaded weren't showing up in my iTunes library, even though they were clearly there in the folder alongside some of the podcasts that showed up fine.
I got the "Access Denied" message when I tried to open such files. I read online that it can sometimes be an issue of telling your computer to allow the files to open through the properties of the file itself, but here's the thing... it seems that only the files that I had recently downloaded on my old computer in the last thirty days or so are the only ones that are denying access.
Is this normal?