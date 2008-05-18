Hi, I don't have the full info on how to do this, as when I've tried it it has worked fine. What I suggest though, is going to Virtual DJ and logging into their forums, as someone is going to have the answer to this. They're all very helpful!
Can someone please tell me how I can increase the record time for Virtual DJ? I'm trying to put together my own .mp3 CD with about 100 songs while I record all songs to play back to back. Eliminating the silence in between songs. I've recorded about 10 songs to my hard drive before realizing that only 2 songs where actually recorded to my hard drive. I can not seem to find the way to increase record time. Can someone please help?
