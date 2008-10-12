About the John Lewis remarks...

...... to such statements made by those like him who are so out of touch with the progress that has be made, the bridges that have been crossed, the understandings reached, and the common roads traveled.
The important goals include to work together to not allow those who champion prejudice to gain such seats of power again.
Were it not for the election, we would not have heard his comments, in all probability. Maybe by the next one, they wouldn't get any space at all.
Angeline
I am glad to see that Representative John Lewis is trying to reframe his ill advised comparisons of the McCain Campaign to the age of George Wallace.
However mean spirited the public has become at some of the republican rallies... there should never have been any mention of the church bombings that resulted in the death of innocent children as a comparison to some of the audience protests that have been shouted out within earshot of the press microphones. It would have been enough to call on the GOP to publicly repudiate some of those comments, just as Senator McCain has rightfully asked Obama to disassociate himself from Lewis' original comments. I respect the fact that Lewis is from a generation that experienced those attacks, and that he may be sensitive to fears of going back to an age where such racial activities were socially and politically acceptable for too many. Hopefully his fears are unfounded.