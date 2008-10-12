About the John Lewis remarks...

Speakeasy forum

by grimgraphix / October 12, 2008 4:51 AM PDT

I am glad to see that Representative John Lewis is trying to reframe his ill advised comparisons of the McCain Campaign to the age of George Wallace.

http://www.cnn.com/2008/POLITICS/10/12/mccain.lewis/index.html

However mean spirited the public has become at some of the republican rallies... there should never have been any mention of the church bombings that resulted in the death of innocent children as a comparison to some of the audience protests that have been shouted out within earshot of the press microphones. It would have been enough to call on the GOP to publicly repudiate some of those comments, just as Senator McCain has rightfully asked Obama to disassociate himself from Lewis' original comments. I respect the fact that Lewis is from a generation that experienced those attacks, and that he may be sensitive to fears of going back to an age where such racial activities were socially and politically acceptable for too many. Hopefully his fears are unfounded.

The ideal is that no attention at all is paid
by Angeline Booher / October 12, 2008 6:08 AM PDT

...... to such statements made by those like him who are so out of touch with the progress that has be made, the bridges that have been crossed, the understandings reached, and the common roads traveled.

The important goals include to work together to not allow those who champion prejudice to gain such seats of power again.

Were it not for the election, we would not have heard his comments, in all probability. Maybe by the next one, they wouldn't get any space at all.

Angeline
I didn't care for...
by J. Vega / October 12, 2008 12:25 PM PDT

I didn't care for his choice of words in both statements. "As public figures with the power to influence and persuade, Sen. McCain and Gov. Palin are playing with fire, and if they are not careful, that fire will consume us all."and "My statement was a reminder to all Americans that toxic language can lead to destructive behavior".
I lived in the South during the 50's through 70's and terms like "if they are not careful, that fire will consume us all." and "can lead to destructive behavior" were code words to many people. I think it would be better if he stayed far away from such words.

