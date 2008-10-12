About the John Lewis remarks...

I am glad to see that Representative John Lewis is trying to reframe his ill advised comparisons of the McCain Campaign to the age of George Wallace.



However mean spirited the public has become at some of the republican rallies... there should never have been any mention of the church bombings that resulted in the death of innocent children as a comparison to some of the audience protests that have been shouted out within earshot of the press microphones. It would have been enough to call on the GOP to publicly repudiate some of those comments, just as Senator McCain has rightfully asked Obama to disassociate himself from Lewis' original comments. I respect the fact that Lewis is from a generation that experienced those attacks, and that he may be sensitive to fears of going back to an age where such racial activities were socially and politically acceptable for too many. Hopefully his fears are unfounded.