about:blank (IE)

you normally use 'about blank' as your homepage when you first get on the net, lots of people do this as well in order to hit the net running without loading up a large homepage that they don't normally stay at anyhow.



The key question is once that first page loads up, can you switch pages and start surfing? If you can, and you just want to change the home page to be 'about blank' again without the error that 'page cannot be found', you can first switch the home page that it's defaulting to and can't find to something else entirely in the Internet Options once you get to a page you want to use for a second or two to reset things.



(The page cannot be found error that you're getting is because it was trying to locate the Search Assistant page that you have gotten rid of).



So.......first get on the net, locate a simple page to change in Internet Explorer as your "use current" home page, click Apply. Once you have that done, close IE, and open it up again. You should now see the new homepage, so go again to Internet Options, and change it to 'use blank'...click Apply. Now close IE again, and reopen it. It should now be back to using 'about blank' like you had it before the Search Assistant took over.



TONI