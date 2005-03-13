Computer Help forum

General discussion

about:blank (IE)

by xzard / March 13, 2005 12:48 PM PST

My internet explorer was affected by search assistant. I successfully removed it. But now when I open internet explorer, in about:blank page it opens can't find the page. But the title is still about:blank. How can I repair it?

Collapse -
If you are saying that
by TONI H / March 13, 2005 8:13 PM PST
In reply to: about:blank (IE)

you normally use 'about blank' as your homepage when you first get on the net, lots of people do this as well in order to hit the net running without loading up a large homepage that they don't normally stay at anyhow.

The key question is once that first page loads up, can you switch pages and start surfing? If you can, and you just want to change the home page to be 'about blank' again without the error that 'page cannot be found', you can first switch the home page that it's defaulting to and can't find to something else entirely in the Internet Options once you get to a page you want to use for a second or two to reset things.

(The page cannot be found error that you're getting is because it was trying to locate the Search Assistant page that you have gotten rid of).

So.......first get on the net, locate a simple page to change in Internet Explorer as your "use current" home page, click Apply. Once you have that done, close IE, and open it up again. You should now see the new homepage, so go again to Internet Options, and change it to 'use blank'...click Apply. Now close IE again, and reopen it. It should now be back to using 'about blank' like you had it before the Search Assistant took over.

TONI

Collapse -
still not working
by xzard / May 21, 2005 1:30 PM PDT
In reply to: If you are saying that

I tried as you said. Firstly I made one site as the default homepage and restart ed the internet browser . It open the site but when I again made the default homepage as about:blank it still opening the can't find page . The in can't find page the error is like this:
The page cannot be displayed
The page you are looking for might have been removed or had its name changed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please try the following:

Open the s: home page, and then look for links to the information you want.

If you typed the page address in the Address bar, make sure that it is spelled correctly.

If you still cannot open the page, click the Internet Explorer
Search button to look for similar sites.


Internet Explorer
-------------------------------------------------------
When I put mouse on s: it shows the link res://C:\WINDOWS\system32\shdoclc.dll/syntax.htm#

Collapse -
Xzard, Other Suggestions Were Given..Including...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 21, 2005 2:49 PM PDT
In reply to: still not working

...the high probability that your computer is STILL infected with spyware. "About:Blank" isn't an easy one to get rid of. Read the other posts in this thread.

In addition, try downloading and running the "Abou:Buster" program from the link below:

http://www.majorgeeks.com/download4289.html

In addition, if you don't already have the installed, then please download, install, update, then run the free spyware removal tools from the links below:

Ad-Aware

Collapse -
about buster not working, I have installed spy doctor.
by xzard / May 22, 2005 1:59 AM PDT

I have installed spydoctor in my computer. it did not solve the problem. I also tried CWShredder.It does not detected any problem. Now I downloaded about buster. But when I run it it gives some messege then after clicking ok it shows run time error '5'; Invalid procedure or argument. The folder contains about buster.exe,readme.txt and reflist.dll files

Collapse -
Xzard, You Must 'Unzip' It First...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 22, 2005 3:43 AM PDT

Did you do that? If you don't have an unzipper program, then the link below has a free one that you can use:

CamUnzip
http://www.camunzip.com/

Since you haven't told us which version of Windows you are using, you might be using Windows XP. In that case, it's usually better to extract the file from the .zip folder and copy them to a "normal" folder on your desktop. You should be able to run them from there.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Collapse -
of cource I did unzip...
by xzard / May 22, 2005 5:45 PM PDT

I think the better way is just reinstall the system.. I myself is the computer engineer and I could not solve the problem. I tried in many forum still not working.

Collapse -
Your browser homepage has been hijacked
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 13, 2005 8:19 PM PST
In reply to: about:blank (IE)
Collapse -
Tried Changing It?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 14, 2005 9:16 AM PST
In reply to: about:blank (IE)

If the spyware is actually gone...and...Assuming you're using Internet Explorer, open the Control Panel, double click on the "Internet Options" icon, on the "General" tab, then in the "Home Page" section, type in an address where you want to go. Something like: http://www.google.com

Hope this helps.

Grif

Collapse -
Removing about blank
by Palguy / April 1, 2005 8:42 AM PST
In reply to: about:blank (IE)
http://www.techsupportforum.com/forumdisplay.php?f=50

Go to this website and follow the instructions for posting a hijackthis log and they will assist you in getting rid of any malware or virus you may have.

It is a completely free service.

Let me know how it worked and if you have any problems.

palguy64@hotmail.com
