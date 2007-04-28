A real BUG (insect) in my INSPIRON 9300 Laptop Screen

Laptops forum

by GROK / April 28, 2007 12:55 AM PDT

Two weeks ago I saw a very tiny bug/insect crawling across my Inspiron 9300, 17 inch laptop screen. I immediately put my finger to where it was on the screen only to realize that the bug was INSIDE of the screen. I pressed the screen with my finger and now have a dead bug about the size of the apostrophy (')permanently imbeded in the screen. I thought that all laptop screens were a sealed unit, so I can't figure how this bug got into the inner screen. Does anyone know of a similar occurance of bugs in a laptop screen? Is there anything I can do to remove the dead bug, or will I just have to live with it? I extented my service and warranty contract for the 9300 last October, but I don't think this is covered. Can anyone help or offer a remedy???

GROK

Wow !
by Ghost26-20878886633866019035262628200812 / April 28, 2007 6:10 AM PDT

A bug in your screen XD This is the second time I read this.

You said in your post it was the size of an apostrophy. Maybe it is a dead pixel instead of a bug.

But if it's a real bug, then, I really don't know what to do... Call Dell, maybe they will tell you what to do with this. If you have taken the CompleteCare accidental service, I think Dell can replace your screen for free. If you have taken the normal warranty, I'm sure it is not covered.

Killing it was a bad idea.
by Cyborganizer / April 28, 2007 6:26 AM PDT

It might have left on its own if you did not squish it.

Bug in screen
by ikenfixit / April 30, 2007 12:00 AM PDT

The screen layers can be split and cleaned as weve done this before for fluids in the layers. It is a pain and takes a while..

mine too
by BLAND00 / September 3, 2008 11:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Bug in screen

I know this is an old post, but I just had the exact same problem with my dell. A gnat got into my screen and I smashed it because I thought it was just on the outside. Is cleaning between the layers something that i can do or does it need to be done by a certified tech.

tiny insects in my china made dell
by kathyvnj / June 21, 2009 6:24 AM PDT

I see this posted on line, noone has answers. Tiny bugs, even smaller than the period (.) shown. I used compressed air to clean out, but today they are back. I am sure this is infestation from China since they assembled this. I will write to Dell, but does anyone have an answer? Today I used tape to capture one and contact dell.

Infestation of live bugs - Dell Inspiron B130
by iseult72 / July 24, 2009 11:55 PM PDT

Last year, it was one dead bug and trust me squishing it did not matter. Once they get in, there does not seem to be much hope of getting out. Now I see a second has joined his comrade and a third is taking a meandering stroll around just picking his headstone. I know they are local as the bugs are everywhere, but these screens must not be very well sealed. It is three years old so I am wondering what the death toll will be by the time I invest in a new laptop. Is there a step-by-step for taking apart/cleaning the laptop or am I best to leave this alone?

