A real BUG (insect) in my INSPIRON 9300 Laptop Screen

A bug in your screen XD This is the second time I read this.
You said in your post it was the size of an apostrophy. Maybe it is a dead pixel instead of a bug.
But if it's a real bug, then, I really don't know what to do... Call Dell, maybe they will tell you what to do with this. If you have taken the CompleteCare accidental service, I think Dell can replace your screen for free. If you have taken the normal warranty, I'm sure it is not covered.
Two weeks ago I saw a very tiny bug/insect crawling across my Inspiron 9300, 17 inch laptop screen. I immediately put my finger to where it was on the screen only to realize that the bug was INSIDE of the screen. I pressed the screen with my finger and now have a dead bug about the size of the apostrophy (')permanently imbeded in the screen. I thought that all laptop screens were a sealed unit, so I can't figure how this bug got into the inner screen. Does anyone know of a similar occurance of bugs in a laptop screen? Is there anything I can do to remove the dead bug, or will I just have to live with it? I extented my service and warranty contract for the 9300 last October, but I don't think this is covered. Can anyone help or offer a remedy???
GROK