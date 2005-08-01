Storage forum

General discussion

a question about managing partitions

by Shian / August 1, 2005 8:43 PM PDT

I just got a new computer and made 2 partitions one 25GB and one 55GB. I installed the OS on the 25GB(C:\). How do I make it such that only the system runs on C drive? I added some drivers and utilities onto the C drive already and I'm not sure if I can move them over to the F drive. Would it cause any damage? Also, can I install programmes onto the F drive by creating a F:\Program Files folder?

Am I making any sense?

No damage to files, but the programs will likely fail.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 1, 2005 10:44 PM PDT

Try one you can uninstall and reinstall today to figure out what happens when you move a driver or utility.

-> This is a fine time to learn about programs. They don't 'move.'

YES, you may create such a folder and install such to there.

Bob

Partition manager
by Noizxland / August 1, 2005 11:22 PM PDT

You know, when I got my PC I had 2 partitions (40&40 Gb) too. But I wanted to have a good organized my PC. So I use partition manager. At first I shrink my "C" part (to 10Gb it's enough for my OS) and create new one for apps and other programs. This software allows do it without losing any data and. Note: if you just remove some drivers and utilities, it could cause some damage, but if you remove the whole partition everything will be ok. In future you'll be able successfully install your programs on other drive (not on "C"). Just create folder for example F:\Program Files (some programs allows point the way).

