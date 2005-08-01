a question about managing partitions

Try one you can uninstall and reinstall today to figure out what happens when you move a driver or utility.
-> This is a fine time to learn about programs. They don't 'move.'
YES, you may create such a folder and install such to there.
I just got a new computer and made 2 partitions one 25GB and one 55GB. I installed the OS on the 25GB(C:\). How do I make it such that only the system runs on C drive? I added some drivers and utilities onto the C drive already and I'm not sure if I can move them over to the F drive. Would it cause any damage? Also, can I install programmes onto the F drive by creating a F:\Program Files folder?
Am I making any sense?