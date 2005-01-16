A question about EXCEL

Donna,
Details depend on the version of Excel. I've got Excel XP here, and it does more than Excel 97 at home. It's all about protection.
In Cell properties>Protection you protect the whole worksheet, then unprotect the cells that should be accessible. That's the recommended setting if you make a spreadsheet with formulas for someone else anyway, or he will screw it before you know.
Then go to Tools>Protection>Protect sheet, check "Users may select unprotected cells" and UNCHECK "Users may select protected cells". The last one is the one that matters. Cursor, tab and mouse simply won't allow you to go anywhere else than the unprotected cells. That's what you want to do, if I understand your question correctly.
Hope this helps.
Kees
Hopefully the way I word this question will make sense to the EXCEL users out there, but I often wondered if its possible to somehow "lock up" the last column being used so that a person cannot even scroll past it by accident. Almost liking using the "end" key so that what a person wants to view will not go beyond the point of the filled last column. Does that make sense and/or is it even possible to do?