by Donna Hager / January 16, 2005 6:33 AM PST

Hopefully the way I word this question will make sense to the EXCEL users out there, but I often wondered if its possible to somehow "lock up" the last column being used so that a person cannot even scroll past it by accident. Almost liking using the "end" key so that what a person wants to view will not go beyond the point of the filled last column. Does that make sense and/or is it even possible to do?

Yes, that's very well possible.
by Kees Bakker / January 16, 2005 5:43 PM PST
In reply to: A question about EXCEL

Donna,

Details depend on the version of Excel. I've got Excel XP here, and it does more than Excel 97 at home. It's all about protection.

In Cell properties>Protection you protect the whole worksheet, then unprotect the cells that should be accessible. That's the recommended setting if you make a spreadsheet with formulas for someone else anyway, or he will screw it before you know.

Then go to Tools>Protection>Protect sheet, check "Users may select unprotected cells" and UNCHECK "Users may select protected cells". The last one is the one that matters. Cursor, tab and mouse simply won't allow you to go anywhere else than the unprotected cells. That's what you want to do, if I understand your question correctly.

Hope this helps.


Kees

Collapse -
I "Love" this place!!
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 16, 2005 8:16 PM PST

Wow Kees,

I learn something everyday. I've said it before, and I will probably say it again, Wink

I didn't know that and have just tried it and it worked. Brill. Once the "Users may select protected cells" is unticked, the cursor is stuck on the "unlocked" cells.

This is on Excel 2002.

The method is slightly different. You can only set it up if the worksheet is unprotected first. Goto Tools > Protect > Protect Sheet, type in the password you're going to use, and then there is list below of the options. Terminoligy, (I had difficulty with that word!), is "Select locked cells".

Nice one m8.

Mark

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) You're welcome.
by Kees Bakker / January 16, 2005 8:55 PM PST
In reply to: I "Love" this place!!
Collapse -
I have Excel 2000
by Donna Hager / January 17, 2005 9:06 AM PST

geez, me of all people should've known better then to not mention which version I have.

I can't find an option where USERS MAY SELECT UNPROTECTED CELLS. When I go to TOOLS>Protection>Protect Sheet, my options are "protect worksheet for 1)contents 2)objects 3)scenarios" and thats it. I tried some other ideas since you lead me in the right direction, but what I'm trying to accomplish isn't working. I wonder if I'm just not explaining it well enough or maybe I am but its just not something that can be done. You sound like you know what I'm getting at since the columns and rows can go on almost indefinitely and thats why there would be times it would be nice to be able to "set something" so that it can't go beyond the cells already filled in.

Collapse -
Versions
by Kees Bakker / January 17, 2005 5:31 PM PST
In reply to: I have Excel 2000

Donna,

Obviously, this is a new feature (refinement) in Office XP and higher. At home, I've got 97 and 2000 and just what you have. In fact, I was surprised by what I saw in XP. I didn't know it either.

So up to 2000, the protection feature makes it possible that the designer decides what cells a user can fill in and what cells are display-only, but that's all. From XP upwards there's more.

So we don't pay our renewal and subscription licenses for nothing. Only you can decide if this feature is important enough for you to upgrade.

Kees

Collapse -
I gave you one answer in your own forum but...
by Edward ODaniel / January 18, 2005 3:20 AM PST
In reply to: A question about EXCEL

here is another (I mentioned there that I would tell you how to use VBA to do it)

Hiding Rows and Columns in EXCEL

This code belongs in the worksheet module in which you want to hide the rows.

1. To add a macro to your open Excel workbook, press Alt-F11 to open the VBA development environment.

2. Press Ctrl-R to open the VBA project explorer. Find the worksheet module belonging to the worksheet you want to have access to the macro - each worksheet modules is named something like "Sheet1 (Sheet1)" where the name inside the parenthesis is the tab name.

3. Double-click that module and paste the below macro (everything below the line of asterisks but NOT including them and leave the spacing as is) into the document window that appears. Click the little diskette in the toolbar to save the module.

At any time you want to hide or unhide the rows or columns while the workbook is open simply press Alt+F8 and sleect the appropriate macro and click Run.

You will need to modify the code to select just the rows and colimns desired for hiding. What I have below is to hide rows 11 through 65536 (65536 is the very last row you can have) so edit the line reading Me.Rows("11:65536").Hidden = True and change the first row you want hidden from 11 to the actual row number on your sheet and all rows INCLUDING and following the number are hidden as well. I have also hidden columns H through IV (IV is the very last column you can have on a worksheet) so you must edit the line reading Me.Columns("H:IV").Hidden = True If you want the last visible coloum to be D you would change the H to E (column immediately after the last one to be visible.
*******************************************
Public Sub HideRows()

Me.Rows("11:65536").Hidden = True

End Sub


Public Sub ShowAllRows()

Me.Rows.EntireRow.Hidden = False

End Sub


Public Sub HideColumns()

Me.Columns("H:IV").Hidden = True

End Sub


Public Sub ShowAllColumns()

Me.Columns.EntireColumn.Hidden = False

End Sub


Collapse -
Correction in macro
by swisse / January 18, 2005 4:43 AM PST

Daniel,
Firstly, I would write your HideColumns procedure like this:


Public Sub HideColumns()
Columns("H:IV").Hidden = True
End Sub

without the Me, that also applies to HideRows().

Secondly, this is also adressed to Donna. You could write a one line macro that starts when you open the workbook, and it defines the scroll area where you can move. Say I want the user to move only until column M, I would write a macro in the Workbook_Open procedure like this:

Private Sub Workbook_Open()
Worksheets("Sheet1").ScrollArea = "A:M"
End Sub

And you have to protect this macro with a password so that other people can't view or change it.

Swisse

Collapse -
Yes, you can but...
by Edward ODaniel / January 18, 2005 5:11 AM PST
In reply to: Correction in macro

using Me is a good habit to get into when working within Worksheet and Workbook modules-can save some difficult debugging.

Me always refers to the proper object no matter what you do (such as changing the name from Shee1 to This_Project). I too used to take shortcuts Wink

I should have mentioned Protecting the file but Kees had already mentioned using file protection so it slipped my mind. Thanks for mentioning it to Donna.

I suppose we ought to also mention that she might get some nasty messges about "This file contains Macros-are you sure you want to open it and risk destroying the world?" Wink

