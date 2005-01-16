A question about EXCEL

here is another (I mentioned there that I would tell you how to use VBA to do it)



Hiding Rows and Columns in EXCEL



This code belongs in the worksheet module in which you want to hide the rows.



1. To add a macro to your open Excel workbook, press Alt-F11 to open the VBA development environment.



2. Press Ctrl-R to open the VBA project explorer. Find the worksheet module belonging to the worksheet you want to have access to the macro - each worksheet modules is named something like "Sheet1 (Sheet1)" where the name inside the parenthesis is the tab name.



3. Double-click that module and paste the below macro (everything below the line of asterisks but NOT including them and leave the spacing as is) into the document window that appears. Click the little diskette in the toolbar to save the module.



At any time you want to hide or unhide the rows or columns while the workbook is open simply press Alt+F8 and sleect the appropriate macro and click Run.



You will need to modify the code to select just the rows and colimns desired for hiding. What I have below is to hide rows 11 through 65536 (65536 is the very last row you can have) so edit the line reading Me.Rows("11:65536").Hidden = True and change the first row you want hidden from 11 to the actual row number on your sheet and all rows INCLUDING and following the number are hidden as well. I have also hidden columns H through IV (IV is the very last column you can have on a worksheet) so you must edit the line reading Me.Columns("H:IV").Hidden = True If you want the last visible coloum to be D you would change the H to E (column immediately after the last one to be visible.

*******************************************

Public Sub HideRows()



Me.Rows("11:65536").Hidden = True



End Sub





Public Sub ShowAllRows()



Me.Rows.EntireRow.Hidden = False



End Sub





Public Sub HideColumns()



Me.Columns("H:IV").Hidden = True



End Sub





Public Sub ShowAllColumns()



Me.Columns.EntireColumn.Hidden = False



End Sub





