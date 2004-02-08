Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by Donna Buenaventura / February 8, 2004 11:05 PM PST

Yet again a2 mess up
by Dale Johnston / February 9, 2004 9:32 AM PST
In reply to: a

"Portscan
At this test, the Online-Check tries to connect to your computer on several ports to detect possible leaks.
Attention! Desktop firewalls must be deactivated for this test!"

You know that is not going to happen if people have any sense. For any so-called serucity site to suggest we drop our first level defences just for them is totally unacceptable and irresponsible.

A2 is now all but blacklisted at Web User forums, thanks to their never ending screw ups with false positives. This one is yet another example of why they are never going to make the big league, and thank God for that.

Re:Yet again a2 mess up
by Donna Buenaventura / February 9, 2004 1:17 PM PST
In reply to: Yet again a2 mess up

I agree with you Dale Happy IMHO, users shouldn't disable their firewall protection no matter what. Whether they trust or don't trust a page or site. I've been using different online security tools for years... Never and will never disable firewall before running an online scan for simple reason - connecting to the net nowadays is not 100% safe. No matter what type or kind or what brand of security program are installed. We will never know when is the attack and what type of attacks will happen.

