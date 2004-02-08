"Portscan
At this test, the Online-Check tries to connect to your computer on several ports to detect possible leaks.
Attention! Desktop firewalls must be deactivated for this test!"
You know that is not going to happen if people have any sense. For any so-called serucity site to suggest we drop our first level defences just for them is totally unacceptable and irresponsible.
A2 is now all but blacklisted at Web User forums, thanks to their never ending screw ups with false positives. This one is yet another example of why they are never going to make the big league, and thank God for that.
