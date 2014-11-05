Speakeasy forum

Praise

A nite of firsts

by TONI H / November 5, 2014 2:05 AM PST

First Republican seat for Montana since 1913

Not old enough to vote for herself, but 17-year old is youngest lawmaker in WVA history and in this country. (She campaigned out of her dormroom at UVA)
http://www.npr.org/blogs/thetwo-way/2014/11/05/361723735/a-win-in-west-virginia-makes-saira-blair-states-youngest-lawmaker

Reps hold the most seats in the House they've had since 1946

First Black Female Republican In Congress: Mia Love Wins Utah House Seat In Tight Race

"War on Women" was proved wrong by so many women who did win last night.....and ironically, the seat that put the Senate firmly into the hands of the Republicans was one of those women Joni Ernst in Iowa

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: A nite of firsts
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: A nite of firsts
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) Let's see how the country feels in two years
by Diana Forum moderator / November 5, 2014 2:23 AM PST
In reply to: A nite of firsts
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's true
by Willy / November 5, 2014 2:46 AM PST

What will happen in 2yrs. is going to see if anything ever gets done and in a way that's good for country. I hope it's more a plus thing, but if the past is any clue, then a fight from each corner is bound to arise. Already they're having POTUS in a 2-yr. game plan. Basically, they've already gone to their corners. Also, I think once again so-called Obamacare will be assaulted yet again. In other words, i don't feel any comfort in anyone or anything that's fed. govt. related, only the future will tell. yours truly ----a citizen, Willy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The same as always.
by drpruner / November 5, 2014 2:47 AM PST

"Vote the [female] bum out!" Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Wyoming had the first female
by drpruner / November 5, 2014 2:46 AM PST
In reply to: A nite of firsts

member of Congress way back when.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If I remember right
by TONI H / November 5, 2014 3:24 AM PST

that was a Senate seat, not the House....or am I remembering incorrectly?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Shirley Chisolm?
by James Denison / November 5, 2014 5:15 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.