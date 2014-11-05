A nite of firsts

First Republican seat for Montana since 1913
Not old enough to vote for herself, but 17-year old is youngest lawmaker in WVA history and in this country. (She campaigned out of her dormroom at UVA)
http://www.npr.org/blogs/thetwo-way/2014/11/05/361723735/a-win-in-west-virginia-makes-saira-blair-states-youngest-lawmaker
Reps hold the most seats in the House they've had since 1946
First Black Female Republican In Congress: Mia Love Wins Utah House Seat In Tight Race
"War on Women" was proved wrong by so many women who did win last night.....and ironically, the seat that put the Senate firmly into the hands of the Republicans was one of those women Joni Ernst in Iowa
