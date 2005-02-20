Desktops forum

General discussion

"A" drive not functioning as it should

by Chinookman / February 20, 2005 7:23 AM PST

Build our son a Compaq 750Mhz Athlon w/ upgraded parts and memory and XP-Pro SP2 and for a long time it was OK.

Now, the "A" drive will not allow any files to be saved. Get error that says to contact Administrator for access to the "A" drive. Both accounts are admin accts.

Have also tried to format floppies on two different brands failed to format. Again error says do not have access to it.

Looked into properties and it says the drive is working as it should and has no problems.

Can a virus cause this? His AVG was out of date and told him once it was updated to run a full virus scan.

Thanks for the help

Chinookman

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: "A" drive not functioning as it should
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: "A" drive not functioning as it should
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Try reply 8 of ..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 20, 2005 8:49 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you a wealth of knowledge
by Chinookman / February 22, 2005 11:37 AM PST
In reply to: Try reply 8 of ..

I'll try it out this weekend!

C-man

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Desktops forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.