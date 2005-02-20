"A" drive not functioning as it should

And read down.
Bob
Build our son a Compaq 750Mhz Athlon w/ upgraded parts and memory and XP-Pro SP2 and for a long time it was OK.
Now, the "A" drive will not allow any files to be saved. Get error that says to contact Administrator for access to the "A" drive. Both accounts are admin accts.
Have also tried to format floppies on two different brands failed to format. Again error says do not have access to it.
Looked into properties and it says the drive is working as it should and has no problems.
Can a virus cause this? His AVG was out of date and told him once it was updated to run a full virus scan.
Thanks for the help
Chinookman
