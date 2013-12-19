I suggest you talk with Samsung in your country as they may speak your language.
Bob
Hello
In the beginning, I do not speak much English, and use the Google translator and I know it is shameful that Google translator is not perfect
We begin in the problem is that when I View clip or a picture in a dark screen and the screen goes down Lighting difficult to distinguish details and Tdahr scent problem in the following modes normal and standard and dynamic scent and disappear problem in the development of films please, please, tabular solution Model screen ua32f5300
(smart tv)