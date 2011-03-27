iPhones, iPods, & iPads forum

General discussion

A couple of iPad 2 questions.

by ndfan236-2348608485923434 / March 27, 2011 10:00 AM PDT

I am looking to get an iPad 2, but I have a couple of questions. First, I was wondering how much disk space is on the iPad 2's drive. I know that the iPad 2 comes in 16, 32, and 64 gigabytes of storage, but how much of the disk is taken up with the pre-installed Apps (PhotoBooth, FaceTime, Safari, etc.) and iOS? Lastly, Will there be any cases (Non-Apple) that will use a magnet to put the iPad to sleep and cover the back? Thanks in advance!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: A couple of iPad 2 questions.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: A couple of iPad 2 questions.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
11 total posts
Collapse -
A couple of iPad 2 questions
by teefash77 / March 27, 2011 7:59 PM PDT

I don't think the pre-installed apps take upto 10% of the space but you will have to read various views on blogs and youtube for an answer to question. But i found the local store in my region helpful while search for information as regards the ipad2 and other apple products.


Note: This post was edited by forum moderator to edit out promo link which is prohibited in these forums. on 03/28/2011 on 10:04 AM PT

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ipad 2 question
by jamesjacson69 / March 29, 2011 11:00 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Connect a iPad 2 to a PC using Bluetooth...
by ndfan236-2348608485923434 / April 2, 2011 9:03 AM PDT

I have a Bluetooth dongle for a PC. Can this be used to sync photos to an iPad 2 and download photos taken from an iPad 2 to a PC? My OS is Windows 7.

Thanks in advance!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Probably not,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / April 3, 2011 12:23 AM PDT

iTunes will do what you are asking.

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Thanks!
by ndfan236-2348608485923434 / April 3, 2011 12:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Probably not,

I didn't know iTunes for Windows could sync Photos, thank you MrMacFixit.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Remember you can sync such things.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 4, 2011 9:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks!

But your question was if you could use bluetooth which I have yet to find working for such a sync. For now you sync with the USB cable with iTunes on Windows or the Apple OS.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You are correct Bob,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / April 4, 2011 11:01 AM PDT

I was referring to the traditional method of syncing the iPad.

iTunes > USB > iPad


P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
One more iPad 2 Question...
by ndfan236-2348608485923434 / April 21, 2011 6:17 AM PDT

What size should I get? 16gb, 32gb, or 64gb? I will most likely not buy any of the next refreshes for the next 5+ years. Plan to use it for email, web, games and apps, iBooks & GarageBand, a couple of playlists of music, and photos. Thanks in advance.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Get the one that you can afford
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / April 21, 2011 6:22 AM PDT

If you can afford the biggest, then go for it.

p

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
(NT) Thanks!
by ndfan236-2348608485923434 / April 21, 2011 11:31 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to iPhones, iPods, & iPads forum 11 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.