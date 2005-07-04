1. A HIJACKTHIS log.
2. Another process viewer.
http://www.sysinternals.com/Utilities/ProcessExplorer.html
3. Another TCPIP viewer.
http://www.sysinternals.com/Utilities/TcpView.html
I don't offer help on the use of these tools, but only share what I've used to dig into it.
Bob
whenever I open my ms-dos prompt, and do the command netstat -r, i see something called pop.hotpop.com with an active connection. As far as i can find, this is a hotmail server. I wish to find the source of this connection, and eliminate it. I have searched for any sort of hotmail program on my computer, and cannot find anything. How can i find the source of an active connection?
thank you