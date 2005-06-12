9200 can see but not connect to WLAN

Networking & Wireless forum

by cleeme / June 12, 2005 9:53 PM PDT

I have an Inspiron 9200 (Dell) which is fitted with a Intel(R) Pro/Wireless LAN 2100 3A Mini PCI Adapter. I am trying to add it to a WLAN in my home, the router is 802.11g however the box says it is compatible with B too.

The Problem is that my laptop can see the WLAN but not connect to it. I've tried disabling Wireless Zero, using only the Intel Proset software to connect and by using the straight forward Windows assisted means of connecting; none of which worked.

Any thoughts. Thanks.

I had such a problem. And...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 12, 2005 10:25 PM PDT

I fixed mine by updating my Wifi router's FIRMWARE. Even then I couldn't use WEP/WPA so I've resorted to MAC FILTERING.

Are your device firmwares and drivers current?

How do you know?

Bob

Collapse -
a
by cleeme / June 13, 2005 12:10 AM PDT

I bought the router about 2 months ago, it should all be up-to-date.

I think it might be the Pro/Wireless adapter. When changing some of the settings via: control panel>intel proset>networks>advanced it will not allow me to change the setting for the 'Wireless mode selection'. It is on stuck on 802.11B.

Could this disallow it from connecting to my WLAN which is G

THoughts?

Collapse -
2 months is far too long.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 13, 2005 12:33 AM PDT
In reply to: a

For example the DI-524 firmware is some weeks old now and solved my issue.

Many like you thought the same about "it's new so I shouldn't have to update it."

Bob

Collapse -
a
by cleeme / June 13, 2005 1:19 AM PDT

Where would i get the firmare? Shoudl ZI try the website of the company that made the router or what.

Thanks

Collapse -
Yes.,
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 13, 2005 2:03 AM PDT
In reply to: a

In the future supply details so others can note it for you if the device firmware has an update.

Bob

Collapse -
I've seen...
by Dick White / June 13, 2005 12:38 AM PDT
In reply to: a

I've seen routers that have a setting that allows either b/g connections or enforces g-only connections. If set to the latter, that would prevent a b device from connecting. Check your router setup manual.

Also, setting up the security parameters can be tricky. Start with all security off, no encryption, no MAC filtering. You may get a warning dialog from Windows that you are about to connect to an insecure location. Let it connect and confirm that it works. Now start locking it down, one step at a time.

dw

Collapse -
one down another to go
by cleeme / June 13, 2005 8:38 PM PDT
In reply to: I've seen...

OK I solved the last problem, rather embarrasingly it turned out that I had to enable my router to connect with 802.11b Happy

thanks to every one for the help


HOWEVER, a new problem has arisen. Namely, I can now get online but I can't actually use my browers. When I use either IE or netscape it simply gives the usual page when one is offline. I've tried to change all the settings in the browser options.

Any thoughts

