9200 can see but not connect to WLAN

I fixed mine by updating my Wifi router's FIRMWARE. Even then I couldn't use WEP/WPA so I've resorted to MAC FILTERING.
Are your device firmwares and drivers current?
How do you know?
Bob
I have an Inspiron 9200 (Dell) which is fitted with a Intel(R) Pro/Wireless LAN 2100 3A Mini PCI Adapter. I am trying to add it to a WLAN in my home, the router is 802.11g however the box says it is compatible with B too.
The Problem is that my laptop can see the WLAN but not connect to it. I've tried disabling Wireless Zero, using only the Intel Proset software to connect and by using the straight forward Windows assisted means of connecting; none of which worked.
Any thoughts. Thanks.