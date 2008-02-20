80gb ipod classic, zune 80, or 8gb ipod touch

im really stuck here
i like the ipod touch because the touch screen and wi-fi
zune 80 for big screen, UI, and scratchless body
ipod classic looks, itunes, 20,000 songs and UI too
i have around 16gb of media on my current 30gb ipod video
i would love to get the new 32gb ipod touch but 500$ sound's kinda
tooo much for 32gb AND plus i do not have that much money
any help plz??
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.