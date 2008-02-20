Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

General discussion

80gb ipod classic, zune 80, or 8gb ipod touch

by milo_heat / February 20, 2008 7:28 AM PST

im really stuck here
i like the ipod touch because the touch screen and wi-fi
zune 80 for big screen, UI, and scratchless body
ipod classic looks, itunes, 20,000 songs and UI too
i have around 16gb of media on my current 30gb ipod video
i would love to get the new 32gb ipod touch but 500$ sound's kinda
tooo much for 32gb AND plus i do not have that much money
any help plz??

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: 80gb ipod classic, zune 80, or 8gb ipod touch
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: 80gb ipod classic, zune 80, or 8gb ipod touch
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
coool
by milo_heat / February 23, 2008 2:24 AM PST
In reply to: consider this

that's really nice for 350$
the nokia n800 is a wayyy better deal
but is it with out service like the ipod touch
or is it a mobile phone?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The N800 is the wrong class of machine
by electronista / February 23, 2008 9:49 AM PST
In reply to: coool

As Nokia labels it, the N800 is an Internet tablet. It's meant for browsing and communication, not media playback. There's no cellular hardware; you need Wi-Fi to hop online.

Look at a 16GB iPod touch; if you buy from Amazon or even a few other third-party stores (like Future Shop in Canada), you can sometimes find it for roughly $360. That's a much better deal than the 32GB model. It might not hold all your music, but it should hold enough to make sure you don't miss out on your favorites. I'd suggest creating a smart playlist with, say, 14GB of your most-played tracks.

I actually like the Zune 80, but the software limits make for something of a dealbreaker. It's Windows-only, it's not that easy to get third-party programs working with the Zune, and it's missing a lot of handy features like audiobooks or smart playlists.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
One addition on the iPod touch
by electronista / February 23, 2008 9:52 AM PST

I should clarify: the $360 price is usually without the "software update" pack that adds e-mail, Google Maps, notes, and the stock/weather widgets. It's closer to $380 with the pack built in, but if you can live without them, that makes it much more tempting. You can always add the software update pack later for $20 through iTunes.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
the N800 is very capable
by JonTitor / February 23, 2008 10:37 AM PST
In reply to: coool

even as a media player like any open device there's lots to choose
go here to see some things
http://maemo.org/downloads/OS2008/
of course it's not for everyone but anyone who likes a good open device that's a pretty good price too

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ipod classic skippin tracks
by milo_heat / March 15, 2008 10:00 AM PDT
In reply to: consider this

i really like the nokia
but right now i am really interested in the
ipod classic 80
everything about it is perfect
just that i have been hearing latley that
it skips
anyone have a clue about the ipod skipping??

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Headphones & Mp3 Players forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.