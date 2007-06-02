7 reasons why business people won't buy the Iphone

Using the word idiot didn't help at http://crave.cnet.com/5208-1_105-0-10.html?forumID=142&messageID=2438568&threadID=223537
1. No business apps- No Windows Mobile. Enough said!
2. Touch screen keypad- the touch-screen keypad would be pretty inacurrate for people with big thumbs and it would probably get smudged easily! Nothing said on whether it's a full QWERTY touchpad. That wouldn't be to good for editing documents and spreadsheets.
3. No 3G, just EDGE- Business people and celebs alike want a phone that can run high-speed apps. Business people especially want it for increased productivity.
4. Potential Battery Problems- If a business person where on a plane and where expecting an important email when their battery dies, he/she wouldn't be very happy about it! Business people want productivity and they also want the battery to not give out on them for several years.
5. Only one carrier- What if the person was on a different carrier and didn't want to switch?! Apple just lost a customer! Opening some doors would definately help!
6. No mention of World Phone support- It might have it, it might not. Who knows?
7. The Iphone is a trend phone not a business phone- Some people are comparing the Iphone to the business phones out there and say that the Iphone should be an all-in-one deal. Clearly the Iphone is fashion/trend phone and can't be compared to business phones. So buy a Blackberry or a treo will ya!
So, as you can see I've shown you some the Iphone's major flaws and why business people won't buy the Iphone. I've also discussed in
"7 reasons why Paris Hilton won't buy the Iphone" why celebs wouldn't find the Iphone appealing either! So, in my conclusions, the only people that would buy the Iphone are Ifans that have more money than brains!