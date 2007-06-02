Phones forum

7 reasons why business people won't buy the Iphone

by siestaboy / June 2, 2007 8:39 AM PDT

1. No business apps- No Windows Mobile. Enough said!

2. Touch screen keypad- the touch-screen keypad would be pretty inacurrate for people with big thumbs and it would probably get smudged easily! Nothing said on whether it's a full QWERTY touchpad. That wouldn't be to good for editing documents and spreadsheets.

3. No 3G, just EDGE- Business people and celebs alike want a phone that can run high-speed apps. Business people especially want it for increased productivity.

4. Potential Battery Problems- If a business person where on a plane and where expecting an important email when their battery dies, he/she wouldn't be very happy about it! Business people want productivity and they also want the battery to not give out on them for several years.

5. Only one carrier- What if the person was on a different carrier and didn't want to switch?! Apple just lost a customer! Opening some doors would definately help!

6. No mention of World Phone support- It might have it, it might not. Who knows?

7. The Iphone is a trend phone not a business phone- Some people are comparing the Iphone to the business phones out there and say that the Iphone should be an all-in-one deal. Clearly the Iphone is fashion/trend phone and can't be compared to business phones. So buy a Blackberry or a treo will ya!

So, as you can see I've shown you some the Iphone's major flaws and why business people won't buy the Iphone. I've also discussed in
"7 reasons why Paris Hilton won't buy the Iphone" why celebs wouldn't find the Iphone appealing either! So, in my conclusions, the only people that would buy the Iphone are Ifans that have more money than brains!

14 total posts
Why the name calling?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 2, 2007 9:30 AM PDT
Similar to the iphone?
by vfelix / June 2, 2007 5:19 PM PDT

I've been looking at phones recently and the two most attractive to me were the LG shine and the Motorola Rokr E6. The Motorola Rokr E6 has been out for a while and to me is similar to the iphone minus many features but its also around half the price. Anybody have any thoughts about the Rokr E6. The LG looks like a chromed out slider Razr.

P.S. If your trying to look information I don't think these phones are sold mainstream in america yet but they are pretty popular in asia.

E6
by dee908 / June 2, 2007 7:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Similar to the iphone?

I have the Motorola Rokr E6, its a great phone and i got it for under $300. It comes with a stylus which is not necessary to use all the time except maybe for texting, the only hassle for me was texting with the stylus but after a few days I got the hang of it and I actually text faster than I used to with my Rizr Z3. I have a 2gb SD card so there is no shortage of memory when it comes to listening to my music. If you are looking for a touchscreen phone with a few business apps (document viewer, business card reader etc.) this is the phone for you, and it comes at more than half the price of the LG Prada and the Iphone.

E6
by vfelix / June 3, 2007 2:19 AM PDT
In reply to: E6

Does it ever get annoying without the keypad because that is my main concern.

Here's some phones I found
by siestaboy / June 11, 2007 2:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Similar to the iphone?

The Motorola Rokr E6, and the LG Prada. The LG Prada has basically the same interface as the Iphone, but it doesn't have the same music capabilities. Right now the LG Prada and the Motorola Rokr E6 don't have any U.S. carriers because they're only available in Asia, so it's going to be EXTREMELY EXPENSIVE to buy the unlocked versions. The thing about the Prada having the same design as the Iphone, I've seen finger-pointing going around about who copied who. Honestly, I can't say anything about it because I have no proof. The people pointing the finger can't say anything either unless they're in the industry. If it was an issue, one of the companies would be sueing for copyright infringment, but they can only do that if they have a design patent. I think it's best to let sleeping dogs lie.

Learn2spell...
by TheyCallMeGeorge / June 3, 2007 11:27 PM PDT

...and maybe people will take you more seriously.

HAHA that's funny! Learn2spell! You should learn grammar!
by siestaboy / June 4, 2007 7:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Learn2spell...

Try using spaces between the words and not using shortcuts! I thought my post was pretty well written. I'd like to see you write a post like that!

World Phone support??
by myth90045 / June 4, 2007 4:19 AM PDT

The iPhone is a quad band. to me that sounds like world phone support. Cept maybe the few countries that use CDMA.

you are right about the battery. If I want a phone, i want to be able to buy a new battery on the spot, not send my phone to Apple to have them replace it. I dont think I can not have a phone with me at all times. you know, for those just in case moments.

True...my bad!
by siestaboy / June 4, 2007 8:13 AM PDT
In reply to: World Phone support??

I saw the Cnet review and the Iphone is a World Phone. My bad! Anyway, with Apple battery replacements, I've heard horror stories about how people take thier Ipods to the store when their battery "conveniently" crashes after only a year, but before they go to the Apple Store to get them fixed, their service plans already went out "conveniently," so they can't fix their Ipods! So, they just end up buying a new one! Pretty sick, huh?!

Yup...
by myth90045 / June 5, 2007 2:55 AM PDT
In reply to: True...my bad!

yah, that happened to my on the 3rd gen iPod. they said they couldnt help because i didnt get the Apple care, and the hardware warranty was up. So I said screw it and get a new iPod. But if this is the case for the new iPhone, then forget it. Imaging sending your phone to Apple and waiting 3-5 days for them to send you your phone back. I don't know about anyone else, But i don't think I can be without my phone for 3-5 days.

Um...ok
by Autumnmycat / June 12, 2007 10:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Yup...

I just have to say one thing. Wait to critize the iPhone until after June 29th. Do you have the iPhone? No. Does your neighbor have the iPhone? No. Does anyone have an iPhone. And no again.

And more money than brains? My friend has been saving up for the iPhone since she heard about it. She may be an iFan but she certainly has more brains than money. Maybe I'm an iFan too, but to critize something that no one has isn't right.

Give the thing a chance.

My iPod mini lasted 3 years until the battery gave out and I replaced it with an iPod video. The only reason I didn't get it fixed was because the mini was discontinued. I would have gotten it fixed but it would have cost almost the same amount of money to get it fixed as it would to get a new one.

You may hate Apple. Fine. I really don't care. Just don't insult people and make acusations.

Just a couple things
by siestaboy / June 13, 2007 6:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Um...ok

I know the Iphone hasn't been realeased yet, but my critisismns are all based on facts about the Iphone and problems that the previous Ipods had. The Iphone, as everyone knows could quite possibly be the most expensive phone in the U.S. to date. I don't feel people should spend $500-$600 + service and not have the best they can possibly get. The Iphone currently has no 3G, no Itunes, and for some, not enough memory. It still has no FM radio and no Internet radio. As far as the battery goes, not all people who've owned the Ipod have had battery problems, but it has happened for many. I just hope the Iphone doesn't have the same problem.

3 reasons people will but an Iphone!!! :P
by xbox360xbox360 / June 13, 2007 11:21 AM PDT

1. It?s made by Apple. Right now, there is no other tech company that possesses the kind of mind share and respect Apple does. In the past ten years the company has pulled itself out of the doldrums and into millions of homes across the world through cool and innovative products. Ten years ago, people were walking around with Sony Walkmans; today, people aged 5-85 are using a scroll pad and booting up iTunes.

Apple has effectively taken the coolness factor to a max. They know what a good looking product should look like, and they have a good handle on what the world wants. The world is demanding the ?be-all, end-all? cell phone that will allow you to bring just one device with you wherever you go. Apple hopes the iPhone will be it. It is.

2. It doesn?t need to sell 50 million units to be a success. What do you think is the most popular phone right now? It?s the Motorola RAZR. That phone has sold better than any phone on the market right now and is widely considered to be a success. According to the company, Motorola has shipped 50 million RAZR units worldwide and the number keeps on getting larger. Does the iPhone have to sell that much to be a success? Hell no. If the iPhone can drop five million units, it will be a success and another one will hit shelves in a couple of years. The iPhone is not meant to compete with the RAZR, and 50 million units just doesn?t make sense for the first iteration. Everyone knows the iPhone will sell well in the beginning, but some are wondering if it will work as hoped and it will succeed like Apple is promising. In one year from now, the iPhone will have sold millions of units worldwide and AT&T will sit atop the cell phone market. ?Nuff said.

3. Price doesn?t matter. Huh? Price doesn?t matter? Nope. To the average consumer, the iPhone price tag is not a factor on deciding whether or not to pick one of these up. Think about it, the unlocked Nokia N95 is going for well over $750 and people are still purchasing those in droves. If you go on eBay sometime you will find that people are selling a variety of phones at astounding prices that do half as much as the iPhone will. All it will take for people to forget about the price is to hold it once. They will see their best friend with one or maybe even their fathers, and once they see what it does, how long do you think it?ll take before they grab one for themselves? It happened with the RAZR, Blackberry and Treo, why not the iPhone?

