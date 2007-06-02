7 reasons why business people won't buy the Iphone

1. It?s made by Apple. Right now, there is no other tech company that possesses the kind of mind share and respect Apple does. In the past ten years the company has pulled itself out of the doldrums and into millions of homes across the world through cool and innovative products. Ten years ago, people were walking around with Sony Walkmans; today, people aged 5-85 are using a scroll pad and booting up iTunes.



Apple has effectively taken the coolness factor to a max. They know what a good looking product should look like, and they have a good handle on what the world wants. The world is demanding the ?be-all, end-all? cell phone that will allow you to bring just one device with you wherever you go. Apple hopes the iPhone will be it. It is.



2. It doesn?t need to sell 50 million units to be a success. What do you think is the most popular phone right now? It?s the Motorola RAZR. That phone has sold better than any phone on the market right now and is widely considered to be a success. According to the company, Motorola has shipped 50 million RAZR units worldwide and the number keeps on getting larger. Does the iPhone have to sell that much to be a success? Hell no. If the iPhone can drop five million units, it will be a success and another one will hit shelves in a couple of years. The iPhone is not meant to compete with the RAZR, and 50 million units just doesn?t make sense for the first iteration. Everyone knows the iPhone will sell well in the beginning, but some are wondering if it will work as hoped and it will succeed like Apple is promising. In one year from now, the iPhone will have sold millions of units worldwide and AT&T will sit atop the cell phone market. ?Nuff said.



3. Price doesn?t matter. Huh? Price doesn?t matter? Nope. To the average consumer, the iPhone price tag is not a factor on deciding whether or not to pick one of these up. Think about it, the unlocked Nokia N95 is going for well over $750 and people are still purchasing those in droves. If you go on eBay sometime you will find that people are selling a variety of phones at astounding prices that do half as much as the iPhone will. All it will take for people to forget about the price is to hold it once. They will see their best friend with one or maybe even their fathers, and once they see what it does, how long do you think it?ll take before they grab one for themselves? It happened with the RAZR, Blackberry and Treo, why not the iPhone?