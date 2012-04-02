It's not worth the effort really. The amount of performance "gained" is so small that you'd probably spend more time configuring it than you ever would gain back. Use the spare drive for extra storage or something. This really just isn't worth the time or effort.
hello
I'm looking for advise on what steps I can perform on one of my computers, in order to properly consolidate and move all my ( temp, cache, etc. ) files onto a faster drive I just recently installed.
I recently ran across a couple of 74Gb Western Digital Raptor drives (WD740) in my garage and wanted to integrate one of them into my computer that I use to store my DVD backups on (etc), with the hopes of increasing system performance without having to perform a complete system reinstall.
Also money is a concern; or else I would just get a Solid State Drive.
This computer is running 64bit Win 7 Home Premium I have 8Gb ram installed. The Raptor is formatted and assigned drive letter (Z:\).
I appreciate any help or suggestions that you can make.
thanks