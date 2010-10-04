64 bit Home Premium stuck on SP1

Can you tell us the full error message? It is need to diagnose the problem.
Also, tell us about this computer. Did you install Vista yourself or did the computer come from the factory or retail shop with Vista already installed, eg an OEM machine?
If you go to the Control Panel, then "Windows Updates", look for the "View update history" link and click it. Tell us anything you find there. Any entries that say "Failed", highlight, right click and select "View details". Tell us what the Error details code is.
Mark
i didnt realize until today when I was trying to install a game that my sp is only 1 and im having alot of problems installing sp2.
Ive tried downloading and installing manually but it always gives me an error saysing its missing an element or something along those lines.
this is really frustrating because I have had auto updates enabled since Ive had this laptop
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks