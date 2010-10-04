64 bit Home Premium stuck on SP1

Windows Vista forum

by Shanetm / October 4, 2010 1:53 PM PDT

i didnt realize until today when I was trying to install a game that my sp is only 1 and im having alot of problems installing sp2.

Ive tried downloading and installing manually but it always gives me an error saysing its missing an element or something along those lines.

this is really frustrating because I have had auto updates enabled since Ive had this laptop

Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Thanks

12 total posts
What is the full error message?
by MDFlax / October 4, 2010 9:08 PM PDT

Can you tell us the full error message? It is need to diagnose the problem.

Also, tell us about this computer. Did you install Vista yourself or did the computer come from the factory or retail shop with Vista already installed, eg an OEM machine?

If you go to the Control Panel, then "Windows Updates", look for the "View update history" link and click it. Tell us anything you find there. Any entries that say "Failed", highlight, right click and select "View details". Tell us what the Error details code is.

Mark

Laptop
by Shanetm / October 5, 2010 7:58 AM PDT

Its an HP Pavillion laptop I purchased with Vista already installed on it (was brand new).

The error msg is "Installation failed, Element not found"

Details:ERROR_NOT_FOUND(0x80070490)

And for the failed updates under windows update, the most common one is Security update for windows x64 KB98843 (important) error code 80070490

Thanks
by Shanetm / October 7, 2010 11:55 AM PDT
Thanks, ill give that a shot and reply back if I was sucessful or not

another error
by Shanetm / October 8, 2010 8:33 AM PDT
Its giving me a msg saying the update does not apply to my system

Please
by Shanetm / October 11, 2010 1:28 PM PDT
Any other suggestions?

Please. Im desperate

Tell a little more.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 11, 2010 1:33 PM PDT
Is this some corporate version of Vista? The "System Update Readiness Tool for Windows Vista" should be fine for all other versions.

Vista Home Premium
by Shanetm / October 12, 2010 12:51 AM PDT
I dont think so, it came loaded on my HP Laptop when I purchased it. Its 64-bit and its Home Premium.

There are other reasons a service pack won't install.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 12, 2010 1:27 AM PDT
Among them are protection softwares, other firewalls and of course damage from malware.

The tool I noted is to address a goof up by Microsoft and should be fine for use on 64 bit Vista Home that came with the HP.

Unless we find a clue to follow I fear we have to start over.
Bob

Windows 7
by Shanetm / October 12, 2010 5:10 AM PDT

I may do a complete HDD wipe and install windows 7 if I cant get any help, Im sick of this **** anyways (That **** being vista)

so any more suggestions would be nice, but if not. Its cool.

Thanks to everyone who tried to help

Just ideas.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 12, 2010 5:37 AM PDT
