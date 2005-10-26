Well they are large sets, usualy a sets this size is viewed at more than 10 feet. Go to a store and have a look for yourself.
About 1080p broadcasts??? This is up the broadcasting station. Don't know if any stations are going to switch.
Definately interested in the 1080p mitz, don't feel the diamond series (hard drive) is necessary for the price. While doing homework, I have heard two stories...if sitting 10 ft from the unit buy the 62 - it will be a better picture compared to the 72". and, if sitting 10 ft from unit buy the 72 - won't notice any difference. Any expert opinions would help me make a more educated choice.
2nd ?, any word on how far out 1080p is to being broadcast? If you have more info/data you can share, I would greatly appreciate it. Thanks, antitip