60,000+ files missing??
Echo2
December 12, 2004 12:04 PM PST
Check out your Exclusions under the Systems Auto-Protect and Manual Scan tabs. Make sure that large files such as System Volume Information are not on the Exclusion list(s).
Cheers,
60,000+ files missing??
rainbird
December 12, 2004 12:31 PM PST
Hi,
I found this items in the "Exclusion list":
*.nch
*.dbx
\system volume information
-ok, so i remove the last one?
mmmh... I wonder how did it get there in the first place, is it important that I remove it to keep the system virus free?
Thanks!
60,000+ files missing??
Echo2
December 12, 2004 12:44 PM PST
Hey rainbird!
What's up!
Actually, I don't see any problem with removing all three. Just my common sense here as I am not familiar with the first two file suffixes. I removed them from my exclusions list.
I'm glad you posted this query as it prompted me to check out my Norton 2004 settings. And, lo and bebold, I too found these same files in the exclusions lists, the very same files in fact. I am not sure how they get there. I don't believe it is symptomatic of some nefarious programs, although it is reasonable to consider that possibilty. I have a pretty good idea that it is an insistent Norton default setting. I recently scanned my sytem rather thoroughly for malware and it was clean.
Don't forget to take your system to one of the reputable online scans ie. House Call, McAfee and BitDefender(which I really like).
Gee, you, me and roddy32 - we're one big happy Norton family!(smiles)
Best to you,
60,000+ files missing??
rainbird
December 12, 2004 1:10 PM PST
LOL...
thanks for the tips
it's just occurd to me that maybe those two extensions could be of system files that NAV will scan as virus when their not(just wild guessing)
cheeres
60,000+ files missing??
Echo2
December 12, 2004 1:28 PM PST
Hey rainbird! ( have you considered rainman or rainwalker?)
I just googled the two file extensions here http://www.webopedia.com/quick_ref/fileextensionsd.asp
Check it out. It's a good place to start as far as finding out what all those file extesions represent.
Any site that relates to file extensions will be helpful with this
Cheers!
60,000+ files missing??
roddy32
December 12, 2004 12:16 PM PST
Hi Max
I have NAV 2004 but the settings might be the same. Besides checking what TopGun suggested, I would check options/manual scan. The first section on that page which says "what items to scan for in addition to files", make sure that both "Boot records" and "master boot records" are checked. The last section on that page, where it says "which file types to scan for viruses", make sure that "Comprehensive file scanning (recommended)" is checked and also "scan within compressed files" is checked. Then click OK.
60,000+ files missing??
rainbird
December 12, 2004 12:40 PM PST
HI,
thank you very much the help - appreciated!
I checked the manual scan and the settings are exactly as you described.
60,000+ files missing??
roddy32
December 12, 2004 1:17 PM PST
Were those settings already checkmarked? Or were they NOT checkmarked? I'm confused now as to whether or not that took care of your problem or not? BTW, I'm running XP SP2 and the only thing in the exclusions for me is the "system file information" but my scans are scanning about 250,000 files with the "system file information" excluded via default so I left it there.
60,000+ files missing??
rainbird
December 12, 2004 1:47 PM PST
Hi roddy32,
yes the setting were already checkmarked as you described so that it should not the problem. I've removed the "system volume information" from the Exclusion List but left the other two extensions. I'll have to run another scan too see if that was the problem and damn it I cannot do it now (it takes over a hour); as soon as am able to do it, I will report.
mmmh... you have the same file in the Exclusions that I just removed.
I just hope Norton is not going to wipe out everything
Thanks
60,000+ files missing??
roddy32
December 12, 2004 8:25 PM PST
All I have listed is the "system volume information". I DO remember having the other 2 in there at one time. I never removed them myself but they are gone so I'm thinking that maybe after I installed SP2 and then Norton did the WMI Updates, that MAYBE Norton took them out. IF Norton deletes something that you did NOT want removed by removing those other 2 extentions, there should be a copy made in Norton's backup anyway, just don't delete the backups until you are sure everything is OK.
60,000+ files missing??
rainbird
December 13, 2004 8:27 AM PST
HI: thanks for the info
Ok, so after removing everything from the Exclusion List I run a full system scan too see if maybe that was problem... but it wasn't - it still only scanned half of what used to scan. It is really strange, I can't think why it would do that; I haven't made any change to NAV apart from downloading new update or the OS itself recently apart from downloading Spyblaster.
Does anybody have a clue why is it not scanning the same whole number of files as before, and am I a risk of having a virus and not being scanned by NAV?
60,000+ files missing??
roddy32
December 13, 2004 8:44 AM PST
Does it actually finish the scan and give you the results?? Or does it just stop in the middle of the scan? This still sounds like a setting to me.
60,000+ files missing??
rainbird
December 13, 2004 9:11 AM PST
It seems to work as usual too me; the only differnce it's scanning just over 60,000 and then give the result instead of the 120,000 it'd do before.
Honest I haven't removed any files from the system, or accidentally made any change to NAV as far as I know! I can't think of what could cause this.
60,000+ files missing??
roddy32
December 13, 2004 9:24 AM PST
Hi again rainbird.
You said "It seems to work as usual too me". IF it is finishing the scan, it will tell you it is finished and it will give you results. If it is NOT finishing the scan, then it could be a totally different problem wrong with. All I'm doing is trying to figure out WHY it is not scanning the rest of the files but you have to give a definate "yes" or "no" as to whether or not it is actually finshing. Only YOU can tell me that. Also, another question, Is this a "task scheduled scan"? Or are you clicking on the "scan for viruses" option and then picking exactly what files to scan?
May I?
MarkFlax
Forum moderator
December 13, 2004 9:32 AM PST
Just a thought.
Have you disabled System Restore at all recently and rebooted the computer?
If so, all of the System Restore files will have been deleted, and perhaps this is why the files checked count is lower.
Like I said, just a thought.
Mark
May I?
rainbird
December 13, 2004 10:24 AM PST
You may indeed!
OMG I have actually disable System Restore before doing the scan, but so I have almost everytime I do a system scan, and always give a result of over 120,000.
sorry if it is getting annoying
60,000+ files missing??
roddy32
December 13, 2004 9:49 AM PST
That is a thought Mark, although I cleanup all but the last restore point often myself and my scans are usually around 250,000 files BUT I may HAVE more files to scan, I don't really know. LOL Rainbird's NAV is only scanning 60,000.
Yes
MarkFlax
Forum moderator
December 14, 2004 8:28 AM PST
Yes it was just a thought. I can't remember how many files my various scanners check to be honest, but I'm sure they would be less if I had disabled System Restore,k then rebooted then did the scan.
Still, as you have sent Rainbird to housecall, lets see what that brings up.
Mark
60,000+ files missing??
rainbird
December 13, 2004 10:12 AM PST
Hi roddy32:
Yes, (sorry about the confusion) I meant to say that it finishes the scan and give the result as normal; the settings in the Options are exactly how you described in the privious post, and as for the other few options seem to be ok. there is really not any page in the Option or anywhere that shows what part of the system it scans.
On the "Scan for Viruses" page there is a little file icon with a small clock in it at the right handside end of "Scan my computer" , but I have not clicked or chose any file to scan before - I actually never open those pages, I just click the Update bottom on the front page and then Full System scan.
Oh well, maybe I can do a manual scan
Thanks
60,000+ files missing??
roddy32
December 13, 2004 10:25 AM PST
It sure sounds like you are doing a complete scan. It's got me baffled as well as you as to why it's cut the amount of files in half like that. Being NAV 2002, there is no support at Symantec either.
At the end of the scan it should tell you what it scanned. This is the results from my last scan that I just copied out of the log. Maybe we could compare them with yours after your next one.
Scan results:MBRs scannned : 2
Master boot records infected : 0
Master boot records repaired : 0
Boot Records scanned : 3
Boot records infected : 0
Boot records repaired : 0
Files scanned : 249238
Threats detected : 0
Files repaired : 0
Files quarantined : 0
Files deleted : 0
Files excluded : 0
60,000+ files missing??
rainbird
December 13, 2004 11:50 AM PST
Here it is:
Virus scanning completed.
Master boot records:
Scanned: 1
Infected: 0
Repaired: 0
Boot records:
Scanned: 2
Infected: 0
Repaired: 0
Files:
Scanned: 63871
Infected: 0
Repaired: 0
Quar'ed: 0
Deleted: 0
I think I may know what's happening here. I totally forgot I did uninstall a Java.02 software program recently; but can Java have 60,000+ files in it?? This is the closest reason I can think of this behaviour.
I may do a Housecall scan and see how many files does it scan
Anyway, thanks everybody for the help and suggestions - appreciated. Bless
60,000+ files missing??
I just did a NAV 2005 scan of the "Java" folders in "My Documents", "Windows", and "Program Files" and it came up with less than 13,000 files. I am using WinXP Home, NAV 2005, and Sun Java JRE1.4.1.2
60,000+ files missing??
roddy32
December 13, 2004 8:37 PM PST
The housecall scan is a good idea. There is quite a difference in our scan results for sure. I saw that you were running XP but i didn't see which service pack. I'm running XP SP2 but my scans, even before SP2 were about the same. This has got me intrigued Rainbird and we will come to the bottom of it eventually LOL. Please post back after you see what housecall reports.:D