No. you have to enter the domain name of each email service you wish to use.
Hi all
i am using sendmail on red hat linux box...
for example when i put
hotmail.com under /etc/mail/relay-domains
i can send email to hotmail but i cannot send to yahoo...i have to put yahoo.com under the /etc/mail/relay-domains as well...if i dont put and try to send email with outlook i get this error
550 5.7.1 <user@hotmail.com>... Relaying denied
can i put anything under /etc/mail/relay-domains so i can send email to everywhere....
thanks