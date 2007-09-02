55" Sony 1080p at Costco with stand: $1699

TVs & Home Theaters forum

I was at Costco today and saw that they have a 55" Sony 1080p SXRD rear projection WITH a $300 stand for sale at only $1699. Sheesh, I was tempted to buy one just to have on hand when and if my old 50" Toshiba CRT RPTV ever gives up the ship. I forgot the model, but their model numbers are always tweaked a bit so you can't compare to what the regular stores sell. It started with KDS so it may have been similar to the KDS 55A2020.

GREAT DEAL, HOWEVER. I CANNOT FIND THIS ON COSTCO...........
by Riverledge / September 2, 2007 9:54 AM PDT

GOOD NEWS IS THAT "SAM'S CLUB" does. A SONY SXRD A2020 with matching stand. Two COMBOs available; these are very good deals: @ SAM'S CLUB,

a) KDS-55A20L1(KDS-55A2020) with /stand $1,694.81

b) KDS-60AL120(KDS-60A2020) with /stand $1.987.32

Best wishes on a great deal, don't hesitate,

River.

Collapse -
Thanks guys!
by jostenmeat / September 2, 2007 10:57 AM PDT

keep the price checks coming Happy

Collapse -
JOSTEN, HAVE YOU AUDITIONED THESE SONYs.............???
by Riverledge / September 2, 2007 11:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks guys!

CHOOSING BETWEEN THESE 2 SONYs and the PANASONIC 58", which I ended up buying; caused me many grey hairs!!! They are beautiful HDTVs.

Best wishes,

Riverledge.

Collapse -
yes, I've seen all mentioned
by jostenmeat / September 2, 2007 2:04 PM PDT

and my friend has the 58", same guy who bought my recommended "noobie 6.1" system, but with a Hsu. Of course, he spent 1000x more effort auditioning tv's than sound, lol. He enjoys the dynamic settings, where I like the cinema settings, but I must say the cinema is a bit "dimmer", if you will, than the cinema settings on my RP. He and his wife typically watch with a good amount of ambient light from what I can tell.

My brother and I really liked the SXRD's. He now knows about the x3000 deal! He, generally speaking, wants size over quality. He doesn't really care about black levels he says (oh well). But, like me, he did like the "smoothness" of the sxrd's video processing as compared to the LED Samsung for instance.

Anyone know a good deal on a 70" XBR2? (@$%$%&#$^*#%).... Happy

Collapse -
Glad that you're able to be back in lust mode, this time
by NM_Bill / September 6, 2007 2:34 PM PDT

around you're going to wind up with a big, honkin' video part of your HT setup. Well, now you'll get a lot of feedback as this forum is more active on the video end of things. Us frenzied consumers have lots of what seem to be fine potential sets out there to make points among. You're not going to get as over wrought as riverledge did, are you?

Well, when you're in the spirit, remember - the bigger the better when it comes to HDTVs. At least that's what many here extoll.

Just when I thought I had to turn my own consumer screws down & wait for normal TV replacement intervals, was at Sam's club the other day with the wife & instead of her usual purposeful walk past the TV displays, she stopped dead, watched a while, then commented of how fine the pictures were. At this time of year Sam's has suddenly bumped up the size of the TV display area, apparently in anticipation of cooled weather with kids back in school turning interior emphasis into more concern for things like spanking new big TVs in the season leading up to Christmas. OK, I guess 'tis the season.

Collapse -
Hey Bill
by jostenmeat / September 6, 2007 3:52 PM PDT

These posts are actually are for my brother. I don't really freak out on investigating, because Im not really sure what he wants, since he doesn't really know what he wants.

Im also one of those who has extolled that bigger is better as well. I specifically remember trying to nudge River to the 58", heh.

Anyways, brother will get either a 60" sxrd, or similar or larger dlp, or maybe a plasma. Between us, we have connections with Panasonic and LG. But, honestly, prices are always so competitive. He wants big, period. I hope he sticks with a good level of quality, but it ain't my living room, so....

His room does have a decent amount of ambient light. We both do enjoy plasmas. I think he'll be happy with just about anything.

As for me, the FP dream has a tenuous chance of happening next year, methinks. Hah. On the audio side, I'm still going to hold off on possible upgrades to pre/pro, or new BM unit, or room treatments, or Blu Ray player, etc, etc, until next year as well. Ok, maybe end-of-year at the earliest Happy

Did I speak to soon?....

Collapse -
viewing distance?
by shmeab22 / September 6, 2007 11:11 PM PDT
In reply to: Hey Bill

for your brother's room, what is the viewing distance? i got my viewing distance at about 14 ft and i am going motion sick with my 60"! it could be because I haven't been used to watching tv... Sony's recommended viewing distance is at least 7ft - i can't imagine watching 60" from 7 ft away!

Collapse -
Costco and TVs
by Dan Filice / September 3, 2007 2:02 AM PDT

River,

I've found that when visiting different Costco stores, each seems to carry different items, so finding one specific items in two stores is a crap shoot. And, Costco.com doesn't show 90% of the TVs that their stores carry. Probably because stuff like TVs are so volatile. But, the TV at Sams is the same one. Unfortunately I'm not buying one of the Sonys now. I have no "real" reason to spend the money. Now...if I can maybe get my Toshiba to die suddenly...

Collapse -
Great price
by gabereyes / September 6, 2007 3:24 PM PDT
In reply to: Costco and TVs

Beware this is a little watered down version of other sony models
it has sony's old video engine, the VVEGA engine and it does not do true 1080p.

but this is still a great TV for the price with lots of other features

Collapse -
SXRD VS. HDILA
by pal51961 / October 11, 2007 3:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Great price

I bought the JVC 56 hdila from costco. I have 90 days to return it, and I paid 1299.00 with stand. I also saw the SXRD 55 at costco. I know that they are both LcOS technology but I think the sony looks better. Has anyone seen both of these units side by side, or have an opinion as to which looks better. I wouldn't mind spending the extra dough if I am getting a better machine. I also think Sony makes great tv's, any thoughts? Thanks.

Collapse -
actually
by legendbyname / October 11, 2007 3:38 PM PDT
In reply to: Great price

this is the A2000 set instead of the A2020. Only difference is the color of the set. But Iv'e read a lot about the "green blob" issue with this set.

but sam's club is selling the 50A2020 with no stand for under $1400 which is also a great deal.

