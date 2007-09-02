55" Sony 1080p at Costco with stand: $1699

These posts are actually are for my brother. I don't really freak out on investigating, because Im not really sure what he wants, since he doesn't really know what he wants.



Im also one of those who has extolled that bigger is better as well. I specifically remember trying to nudge River to the 58", heh.



Anyways, brother will get either a 60" sxrd, or similar or larger dlp, or maybe a plasma. Between us, we have connections with Panasonic and LG. But, honestly, prices are always so competitive. He wants big, period. I hope he sticks with a good level of quality, but it ain't my living room, so....



His room does have a decent amount of ambient light. We both do enjoy plasmas. I think he'll be happy with just about anything.



As for me, the FP dream has a tenuous chance of happening next year, methinks. Hah. On the audio side, I'm still going to hold off on possible upgrades to pre/pro, or new BM unit, or room treatments, or Blu Ray player, etc, etc, until next year as well. Ok, maybe end-of-year at the earliest



Did I speak to soon?....