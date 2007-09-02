55" Sony 1080p at Costco with stand: $1699

GOOD NEWS IS THAT "SAM'S CLUB" does. A SONY SXRD A2020 with matching stand. Two COMBOs available; these are very good deals: @ SAM'S CLUB,
a) KDS-55A20L1(KDS-55A2020) with /stand $1,694.81
b) KDS-60AL120(KDS-60A2020) with /stand $1.987.32
Best wishes on a great deal, don't hesitate,
River.
I was at Costco today and saw that they have a 55" Sony 1080p SXRD rear projection WITH a $300 stand for sale at only $1699. Sheesh, I was tempted to buy one just to have on hand when and if my old 50" Toshiba CRT RPTV ever gives up the ship. I forgot the model, but their model numbers are always tweaked a bit so you can't compare to what the regular stores sell. It started with KDS so it may have been similar to the KDS 55A2020.