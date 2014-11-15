Read http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/build-your-own-budget-amd-pc,3807.html to see what they used. The benchmarks were good.
The problem is that with many thousand pre-built models on the market and this being a world forum you have to whittle it down first. Try supplying a model and let folk comment on it's strength or weakness.
Bob
Hey guys, have around a £500 gbp, $780 budget, looking to buy a respectable pre-built gaming computer. Preferably one that comes with a decent processor, graphics card/chip and 6 - 8g of ram, any recommendations?