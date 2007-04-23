5 year old PC slow/cannot run more than one application

Computer Help forum

by paulauryn / April 23, 2007 1:11 AM PDT

I am running Windows XP on my 5 year old Dell. Problems:
Very slow
Freezes
Cannot run more than one application (i.e. if running media player cannot or have difficulty with internet or if online media player locks up)other software very slow if other windos are open.

I have rean defrag, disc cleanup etc with no avail. Any help is appreciated. I do not want a new computer but cannot go on this way.

You mention defrag and disk cleanup but...
by Edward ODaniel / April 23, 2007 1:22 AM PDT

nothing about malware scans which includes anti virus as well as anti spyware.

This link can get you started -
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6132_102-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=238606&messageID=2432091#2432091

EWIDO (number two on the list) has been changed to AVG AntiSpyware but the link will still get it for you.

If you do not have an Anti Virus scanner you can also get a free one from AVG or www.avast.com

You also fail to mention whether or not you have updated to SP 2 for your XP OS and whether you have the rest of the Microsoft Patches applied. If not plan on getting that done too.

Cleanup Steps To Take..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 23, 2007 2:05 AM PDT

Please click on the link below and follow ALL of the steps to clean out your machine and stop unnecessary startup programs and services from running in the background. It may take a while to follow all the procedures but they should help substantially.

Cleanup Things To Do

AFter that, follow the instructions below for toggling off, then on, the DMA switch in Device Manager? Below is the link:

http://www.microsoft.com/whdc/device/storage/IDE-DMA.mspx

Even if it correctly states DMA mode, try toggling it off, restarting the computer, then toggling it ON again.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Hope this helps.

Grif

