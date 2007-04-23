5 year old PC slow/cannot run more than one application

nothing about malware scans which includes anti virus as well as anti spyware.
This link can get you started -
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6132_102-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=238606&messageID=2432091#2432091
EWIDO (number two on the list) has been changed to AVG AntiSpyware but the link will still get it for you.
If you do not have an Anti Virus scanner you can also get a free one from AVG or www.avast.com
You also fail to mention whether or not you have updated to SP 2 for your XP OS and whether you have the rest of the Microsoft Patches applied. If not plan on getting that done too.
I am running Windows XP on my 5 year old Dell. Problems:
Very slow
Freezes
Cannot run more than one application (i.e. if running media player cannot or have difficulty with internet or if online media player locks up)other software very slow if other windos are open.
I have rean defrag, disc cleanup etc with no avail. Any help is appreciated. I do not want a new computer but cannot go on this way.