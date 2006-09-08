5 min loading time for programs?! Computer acting geriactric

Hello,



If anyone could give me a few tips on what I can do to speed up my computer that would be great. I'll set out my problem for you: for the past few months, my notebook (Compaq Presario 2500, about 2.5 years old) has become incredibly slow at loading up programs straight after startup.



For example: when I start my computer, it'll boot up and log on to Windows in a normal sort of time. But, once Windows has logged on, for example, and if I double-click on the Firefox icon to open up my browser, then the mouse arrow becomes the hour-glass for about ten seconds... and then nothing. The hour-glass turns back into an arrow and sometimes I have to wait up to 12 minutes for Firefox to open! Opening folders is no problem, it's just programs that take FOREVER. Even if I try to keep opening the program, or try to open other programs it still takes at least 6 minutes to intially load a program. But once I have managed to get one program open, the problem (usually) goes away for the rest of my computer session.



In terms of the general state of my system, I reformatted my hard drive about 8 months ago, and I keep my system running pretty lean to try and maintain performance. No other programs are scheduled to run on start-up aside from my firewall (Comodo) and antivirus program (AVG). I run spyware and antivirus sweeps every few days, my hard disk is defragged every week (if it needs it), cookies and temp folder regularly emptied. I've even moved most of my data over to the desktop on my home network so that I'm only using about 7 gigs out of 40gigs at any one time. I also try to keep the total number of installed programs on my system to the absolute minimum.



HELP! Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Do you think it's just time to give my notebook the boot?