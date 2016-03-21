Networking & Wireless forum

Question

5 ghz in another room

by MikaelTuran / March 21, 2016 5:38 AM PDT

Hello, the internet is a lot better on 5 ghz in my household, and the thing is, i can't connect to the 5 ghz from my bedroom. Is it possible to pull a cable from the original router and create an access point in my bedroom, and if yes, will it get slowed down? (i probably have to plug a 25 meter cable on the primary router)

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: 5 ghz in another room
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: 5 ghz in another room
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Should have minute effect.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 21, 2016 7:35 AM PDT
In reply to: 5 ghz in another room

Even the bridge inside a round has a minute effect on speed which can get noticeable on the cheapest routers. So while it's there it should be of no consequence.

You can use any router as a WAP. Google "How to use a router as a WAP" or just buy a WAP.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Didn't really answer my question
by MikaelTuran / March 26, 2016 9:35 AM PDT

Well the question is, is can you have a WAP with 5ghz connection, and also will this be faster than a powerline extender? I've tried a wifi-extender and im currently using a powerline extender, however i go from 130 mbps to 30. What is the best way to extend this internet from one side of the room to the other.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Maybe this CNET article might help.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / March 26, 2016 9:45 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.