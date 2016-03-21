5 ghz in another room

Even the bridge inside a round has a minute effect on speed which can get noticeable on the cheapest routers. So while it's there it should be of no consequence.
You can use any router as a WAP. Google "How to use a router as a WAP" or just buy a WAP.
Hello, the internet is a lot better on 5 ghz in my household, and the thing is, i can't connect to the 5 ghz from my bedroom. Is it possible to pull a cable from the original router and create an access point in my bedroom, and if yes, will it get slowed down? (i probably have to plug a 25 meter cable on the primary router)