5.1 Speaker/Headphone switch?

by PaulDK / July 20, 2005 10:32 PM PDT

I'm about to invest in a pair of 5.1 surround headphones (Turtle Beach XDM 5.1) that connect directly to the sound card. I'm sure I've heard of a clever desktop device that allows you to switch between 5.1 speakers and a 5.1 headphone, but a rather exhaustive search has born no fruit. Any help out there? Thanks,

-Paul

5.1 Headphone/Speaker Switch
by chucknobucks / August 27, 2005 7:40 AM PDT

If you haven't bought the Turtle Beach Headphones yet, take a look at:

http://www.medusa-usa.com/

The controller/amp box has a 5.1 audio input (3 mini-plugs) from your computer, and a 5.1 output to your amplified speakers. The output is only a pass-thru and is not affected by the on/off-volume switch for the headphones.

These headphones are 5.1 surround, and although I've never listened to any other surround headphones, I'm sure if you do a Google search, it will back up my impression of "GREAT".

I actually bought them for playing DOOM 3 late at night out of consideration for my neighbors, but my favorite use is to turn on the speakers to a nice background level for the bass whack and bring up the headphones as required. (The headphones are Open-Air...you can hear ambient sounds very well.)

They include an attached microphone and have a front/rear/center/bass volume control pod on the cable, and you can hook up 2 headsets to the amplifier box.

Check 'em out at the website and then go to eBay. I got mine $10 cheaper thru eBay.?

Collapse -
I think this what you meant
by Hone101 / October 2, 2005 1:59 PM PDT
Collapse -
LTB is dedicated to 5.1 Headphones
by listentothese / December 14, 2005 6:16 AM PST
Collapse -
LTB full line
by techsorceress / December 23, 2008 4:51 AM PST
