5.1 Speaker/Headphone switch?

If you haven't bought the Turtle Beach Headphones yet, take a look at:



http://www.medusa-usa.com/



The controller/amp box has a 5.1 audio input (3 mini-plugs) from your computer, and a 5.1 output to your amplified speakers. The output is only a pass-thru and is not affected by the on/off-volume switch for the headphones.



These headphones are 5.1 surround, and although I've never listened to any other surround headphones, I'm sure if you do a Google search, it will back up my impression of "GREAT".



I actually bought them for playing DOOM 3 late at night out of consideration for my neighbors, but my favorite use is to turn on the speakers to a nice background level for the bass whack and bring up the headphones as required. (The headphones are Open-Air...you can hear ambient sounds very well.)



They include an attached microphone and have a front/rear/center/bass volume control pod on the cable, and you can hook up 2 headsets to the amplifier box.



Check 'em out at the website and then go to eBay. I got mine $10 cheaper thru eBay.?