40ES5500k Backlight Bleeding

Hi,



I purchased a samsung 40ES5500 from RGB Direct two weeks before, and now noticed that at the bottom left and right corners, I am getting a reasonable amount of backlight bleeding when the screen is mostly black.



I checked with RGB Direct and they are asking me to lower the contrast and check, But I am using the starndard out of the box contrast level. Is it required to be corrected? I tried to lower it, but at very low backlight level, it is not that visible. but why should I buy this tv for viewing in low backlight level? is this a normal issue for the ES5500 series?



I doubt it to be a problem with my product, and they are trying to make me keep it. I even noticed that there was no paper sticker (stating samsung smart TV) on the top right corner of the TV which is usual for a new TV, and I have noticed in unboxing youtube videos. Is there a chance that this was an already returned item from someone (could be due to the same complaint), being forced on me.?



Samsung experts could help me resolve this issue. If this is a standard issue, and there is a known calibration for the backlight and contrast to solve this issue, please advice me with that.