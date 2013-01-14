Samsung forum

40ES5500k Backlight Bleeding

by vop13 / January 14, 2013 8:03 PM PST

Hi,

I purchased a samsung 40ES5500 from RGB Direct two weeks before, and now noticed that at the bottom left and right corners, I am getting a reasonable amount of backlight bleeding when the screen is mostly black.

I checked with RGB Direct and they are asking me to lower the contrast and check, But I am using the starndard out of the box contrast level. Is it required to be corrected? I tried to lower it, but at very low backlight level, it is not that visible. but why should I buy this tv for viewing in low backlight level? is this a normal issue for the ES5500 series?

I doubt it to be a problem with my product, and they are trying to make me keep it. I even noticed that there was no paper sticker (stating samsung smart TV) on the top right corner of the TV which is usual for a new TV, and I have noticed in unboxing youtube videos. Is there a chance that this was an already returned item from someone (could be due to the same complaint), being forced on me.?

Samsung experts could help me resolve this issue. If this is a standard issue, and there is a known calibration for the backlight and contrast to solve this issue, please advice me with that.

(NT) no experts to support?
by vop13 / January 16, 2013 3:45 PM PST
The replies take time.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 17, 2013 1:09 AM PST
In reply to: no experts to support?

For those that need a reply instantly, in the USA you can use 1800SAMSUNG. This forum is great but you can see delays and some don't know they take time off for the weekends and for sleep.
Bob

Re: 40ES5500k Backlight Bleeding
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 17, 2013 6:55 AM PST

Hi vop13,

Didn't know you wanted to speak to me necessarily. OK, so I'm going to guess that you have a UK model TV. (Could be wrong, but that's the nature of a guess.) But I'll frame my answer as if you owned a US product: set the TV to the Standard or Movie picture mode; lower the backlight on their TV to 7; and within 2 to 3 weeks, the issue will usually disappear, and then you can resume your normal usage. If it doesn't improve after that period of time, request a service call.

HD Tech

That is a new info
by vop13 / January 17, 2013 4:06 PM PST

Thanks for that info HDTech,

I own a UK Model. I expected the bleeding issue to be lifetime for a TV. this is a new info that it disappears after 2-3 weeks. I am a person working on embedded systems engineering, and am really curious to know the tech behind disappearing the bleeding in 2-3 weeks. Will be great if you could explain. I am sure many in this forum would like to know.

Now I reduced backlight to 4 (recommended by the UK samsung support page), and found that I could still make out the two corner bleeding when I play pure black contents.

Re: 40ES5500k Backlight Bleeding
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 18, 2013 12:09 AM PST
In reply to: That is a new info

Hi vop13,

An explanation that was offered to me was that there is pressured exerted by the packing on the edges of the TV. While this is necessary to hold the TV firmly in place so that it won't be damaged during transport, it is also can possibly effect the image initially. The period of time has to do with giving the TV time to fully "relax" if you will. The other two recommendations are just to get customers to turn down the light so the effect isn't as bad during that time.

However, I'd like to switch up gears here. Our LEDs are really good and getting better at producing blacks, but an LED TV right now with the technology we have is never going to match the blacks that a plasma is going to have. So at the end of the day, you're going to have to accept some trade off of getting a LED versus getting a plasma. Hopefully, the OLEDs we have rolling out this year will help eliminate some of that.

HD Tech

