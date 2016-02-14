The web is not a static thing. Sites vanish, ISPs have dated DNS records.
when i try to open certain things on the computer i keep on getting 404 not valid
The 404 error means that webpage you were trying to reach could not be found on server.To fix this error first thing you should do is refresh the page .Clear all the cookies and caches of browser.Make sure your URL inputted correctly.Keep these few things in mind while facing such an issue.
