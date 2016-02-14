Computer Help forum

Resolved Question

404

by painter1001 / February 14, 2016 9:38 AM PST

when i try to open certain things on the computer i keep on getting 404 not valid

Same here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 14, 2016 9:44 AM PST
In reply to: 404

The web is not a static thing. Sites vanish, ISPs have dated DNS records.

Tips To resolve the error
by Geeks_On_Repair / February 14, 2016 11:12 PM PST
In reply to: Same here.

The 404 error means that webpage you were trying to reach could not be found on server.To fix this error first thing you should do is refresh the page .Clear all the cookies and caches of browser.Make sure your URL inputted correctly.Keep these few things in mind while facing such an issue.

