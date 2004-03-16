266mhz fsb processor in a 133mhz fsb motherboard

Sadly, you didn't share the make/model of the motherboard and CPU. So the outlook is ...
Can I use an AMD cpu designed for a motherboard with a 266mhz fsb in a motherboard with a 133mhz fsb?
The motherboard is a Shuttle AK12 Version 3.0. The procesor on the mb is a AMD Athlon 800mhz. The processor is dead and I have been looking for a replacement but have not been able to find one. The only AMD's I have seen are for 200mhz fsb and higher mb's.
Yes I know that I should just purchase a newer mb with processor but I was hoping I could find a processor for my mb cheap.
You have to look at the specs the mtrbd. has and check the range of cpus it supports. Plus, verify whatever bios updates that its current and on top of that what those bios updates allow or do. That said, safety speaking, I'll say nope. But, there's a chance provided you have a supported cpu, probably the last(highest) level of cpu supported could work. In no way is that a guarntee you have to check. Normally, you can take a lower level cpu and install in a higher level mtrbd. supported cpu like 266Mhz into a 333Mhz. Also, 133Mhz into 266mhz, but not backwards, so alot is up to the specs. Review them plus the mtrbd. support website for possible latest manuals/docs posts/texts. Even, if you could install it, more than likely it could only go as fast the mtrbd. 133Mhz levels.
good luck -----Willy
