2001 OBAMA: Redistribution of Wealth Audio Uncovered

by EdHannigan / October 26, 2008 8:04 PM PDT

This is worth listening to.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iivL4c_3pck

I think someone should ask if Obama is a Marxist. Wonder who could do that. Someone in the media?

Or should we wait until after he's elected to find out what his attitudes really are?

It's a good thing I refreshed the page after.........
by Tony Holmes / October 26, 2008 8:30 PM PDT

reading Drudge this morning,I was about to post the same thing Happy

Ahh,that was spoken like a true marxist with a hidden agenda,wasn't it?

So,we now know he's had wealth redistribution on his mind for at least the past 7yrs,it wasn't just cooked up by his economic advisors.

I want to hear the spin his campaign uses to counteract Obama's own words.

Probably too late...
by EdHannigan / October 26, 2008 8:53 PM PDT

The scam is almost pulled off.

That's not communist.
by Kees Bakker / October 26, 2008 8:34 PM PDT
Weak
by EdHannigan / October 26, 2008 8:52 PM PDT
In reply to: That's not communist.

I can guarantee that is NOT how the vast majority of Americans think. He's hiding his Marxist leanings, that is for sure. If Americans knew what Obama's true attitudes were, he would not have a chance at election.

You can do what you want in Britain. This is NOT Britain.

Someone alert Joe Biden.

Re: weak
by Kees Bakker / October 26, 2008 9:32 PM PDT
In reply to: Weak

I won't go and argue about the feelings of the vast majority of Americans. However, they might be the reason the majority of the world population isn't so fond of America as most Americans would like to see.

But even though the vast majority of the Americans don't like communism, that doesn't mean that everything they don't like is communism or Marxist. That's what I said and no more.

Kees

The arrogance is amazing...
by EdHannigan / October 26, 2008 9:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: weak

We should vote a certain way so other people in the world will like us? We are bad because we don't want to swallow socialism?

We should vote a certain way
by JP Bill / October 26, 2008 10:05 PM PDT

We should vote a certain way so other people in the world will like us?

No, but you can never have too many allies.

The majority of Americans MAY vote a certain way, the rest of the world agrees with the way the majority MAY vote. You don't like the way the majority of Americans MAY vote and you don't care how the world feels about the way Americans MAY vote.

In a couple of weeks I'll edit this post and replace MAY with DID.

You MAY..,.
by EdHannigan / October 26, 2008 10:31 PM PDT

or you MAY NOT.

Depends on how many people get fooled.

Most Americans could not care less what the rest
by Kiddpeat / October 27, 2008 12:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: weak

of the world thinks of us. We know certain countries and certain political persuasions do not like us. We also know that many dislike us even though they expect us to protect them. I'm not sure how much longer we will be willing to do that.

That's real change.
by Kees Bakker / October 27, 2008 8:10 AM PDT

From "all the world should have an American-like democracy" (that's a variation of the Bush doctrine, if I remember well, please don't attack me on the details) back to pre-war (and I mean World War II) isolationism. Many n Iraq and Afghanistan (two of the countries I meant) certainly would applaud it.

Which of the 2 candidates is proposing this change?

Kees

I don't know of anyone who has said what you are
by Kiddpeat / October 27, 2008 9:00 AM PDT
In reply to: That's real change.

"quoting". It's not a very realistic idea although it might be an attractive one. Perhaps you should supply a source. It's not even close to the Bush Doctrine, and its not the reason that the United States sent its military forces into either Afghanistan or Iraq.

Perhaps you should think about what someone has said before responding. It appears that you are missing the meaning.

lets do this
by conservers / October 27, 2008 12:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: weak

the next time those countries need help dont ask us

Interesting...
by J. Vega / October 27, 2008 4:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: weak

Interesting, you won't "argue about the feelings of the vast majority of Americans", but you seem to do so for "the majority of the world population".
I keep remembering one of your previous posts, which said "So what is republicanism?
Keeping it for yourself? Keeping the lower class poor?".
What really catches my eye was the use of "lower class". With the subject at hand you hear rich, poor, well educated, not so well educated, city dweller, country dweller, and so forth, but you brought up "lower class". A lot of people in the U.S. don't hold with the idea of social classes. A person can start off with a lot of money or with not much money, and end up on the opposite side of the financial coin. Sometimes, they can go from one side to the other more than once.
I don't think that that's a matter of some sort of "class" into which a person happens to be born. I don't believe in such classes. But I have notices that in many cases those who hold with the existence of such social classes believe themselves to be in an upper level one when they talk about the "lower classes".

I don't even care about that stuff....
by EdHannigan / October 27, 2008 4:37 AM PDT
In reply to: Interesting...

What bothers me is that he is running under false pretenses. If he believes in socialism he should admit it to one and all and let everyone judge.


I have been watching the Obama spinmeisters on the news telling us "what he meant was...." and "what he was referring to was..." and the excuse are all so lame a child would not be fooled.

They are all lies.

Sorry, Ed.
by Kees Bakker / October 27, 2008 7:25 AM PDT

I misunderstood your post, so I thought you were talking about me.

Thanks to your excellent explanation I now see that you meant Obama.
I deleted my erroneous post (no need to have my own political preferences written down here) and your very clear answer went with it. Hope you don't mind.

Kees

Re: lower classes
by Kees Bakker / October 27, 2008 8:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Interesting...

That post was a reply to a post about "socialism". So I could be short and say I meant it in the socialist sense.

On the other hand, upper class is rather well defined (although maybe has a too British annotation). And middle class surely is a well known term. Both have a rather clear meaning. Something to do with the kind of work they do, the amount of money they make, where they live, their friends.

Lower class then means people with other kind of work (or no work), less money, other places to live.

Hope this explains it a litte bit.

Kees

Not at all...
by J. Vega / October 27, 2008 11:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: lower classes

It does not explain it to me at all. If a sales clerk worked for minimum wage, would they be "lower class"? O.K. if that clerk bought a lottery ticket and won 10 million dollars, would they then become "upper class"? If somebody had a PHD in physics, would they be "upper class", and if they then suddenly chose to live in a cabin somewhere and make pottery would they turn into "lower class"?

I'm waiting to be told about the benefits of Britain's......
by Tony Holmes / October 26, 2008 10:41 PM PDT
In reply to: Weak
I only wish this audio had come out earlier...
by EdHannigan / October 26, 2008 11:16 PM PDT

Maybe we would have learned what we need to know, which has been hidden.

I was sitting here on my day off.............
by Tony Holmes / October 27, 2008 5:09 AM PDT

listening to Rush talk about Obama's coming into contact with Ayers/Wright in Chicago after finishing his "secret" education at Columbia/Harvard.

He said we automatically assume that Obama sought advice from Ayers/Wright but we may all have it wrong when it comes to who instructed who.

Interesting take on things and entirely believable.

HA !!!!
by critic411 / October 27, 2008 5:28 AM PDT

"We" already know, many DON'T CARE !!! (or they do approve)

I think the vast majority DON'T know.
by EdHannigan / October 27, 2008 5:32 AM PDT
In reply to: HA !!!!

Too bad this wasn't available much earlier.

The redistribution we deserve is a payback
by James Denison / October 27, 2008 5:32 AM PDT

That's right, all those welfare recipients deserve to work and pay us back for all the money and food stamps they've suckled from the US taxpayers for the last half century. "He that will not work, neither let him eat" = Bible.

Re: socialism
by Kees Bakker / October 27, 2008 8:28 AM PDT

It's difficult to define what socialism is. In fact, in Holland we have two socialist parties. The PvdA is one of the three parties in the government, the SP is one of the seven parties in the opposition. And both call themselves socialist.

Even in America you seem to have socialist parties:
- http://www.sp-usa.org/ (Brian Moore is their candidate, and they have a real election program you probably never read)
- http://www.dsausa.org/
and even a communist one
- http://www.cpusa.org/.

I'm rather sure that if you should do a detailed and objective comparison of the three programs (I didn't) you'd find that Obama is much closer to McCain then to Moore. If so, Obama can hardly be called a socialist or (even worse) a Marxist, I'd say.

Kees

Socialist have no problems recognizing Capitalism
by James Denison / October 27, 2008 5:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: socialism

What makes you thing Capitalist have a problem recognizing Socialism? Socialist do have a penchant when they are called out for their socialism in pretending it's not really socialism. Biden's learning that game now too it seems.

RE: Socialist have no problems recognizing Capitalism
by JP Bill / October 27, 2008 8:52 PM PDT

Please list the "Capitalist" countries.

(NT) do your own homework
by James Denison / October 27, 2008 10:58 PM PDT
Socialist are former beggars who..
by James Denison / October 27, 2008 5:13 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: socialism

...have lost all shame in demanding what is not theirs to be given to them, so they may then spend it upon their own various and usually wasteful lusts, so they can have an excuse to come back again and again for more and more.

Some European socialists ...
by Kees Bakker / October 27, 2008 6:37 PM PDT

(like the UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, for example, or his colleague Zapatero from Spain) might not agree with your description as "former beggar".

Are you sure your statement is fully correct, or does it need some modification and finer nuances?

Kees

yes
by James Denison / October 27, 2008 8:41 PM PDT

I wasn't talking about those who were part of the oligarchy, but their peons.

