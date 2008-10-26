2001 OBAMA: Redistribution of Wealth Audio Uncovered

Interesting, you won't "argue about the feelings of the vast majority of Americans", but you seem to do so for "the majority of the world population".

I keep remembering one of your previous posts, which said "So what is republicanism?

Keeping it for yourself? Keeping the lower class poor?".

What really catches my eye was the use of "lower class". With the subject at hand you hear rich, poor, well educated, not so well educated, city dweller, country dweller, and so forth, but you brought up "lower class". A lot of people in the U.S. don't hold with the idea of social classes. A person can start off with a lot of money or with not much money, and end up on the opposite side of the financial coin. Sometimes, they can go from one side to the other more than once.

I don't think that that's a matter of some sort of "class" into which a person happens to be born. I don't believe in such classes. But I have notices that in many cases those who hold with the existence of such social classes believe themselves to be in an upper level one when they talk about the "lower classes".