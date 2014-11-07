Hi, as the title says, I have two windows installed and one is screwing me over.



Awhile back my old primary hdd had my windows on it. It was getting suuuuper slow and I knew its time was coming. I made the upgrade to an ssd and installed windows on it. When I did that I had the option from booting from two windows. It didn't really bother me and I just used the ssd boot. Finally as I had suspected, my old hdd failed. I still had it in my computer and one day I just couldn't access it from the My Computer window. I didn't really think about it, but when I turned my computer off and got back on, my computer would tell me to install a proper boot drive and restart. This was preventing me from getting anywhere and I on a whim decided to unplug and plug back in the old hdd. I restarted and it loaded normally. The weird thing was that I couldn't access the hdd even though it started up. If I have the hdd unplugged the computer gives me the same message. I even set my 1st boot option to my working ssd. If the computer doesn't recognize the old hdd than it won't work. I have no idea how to fix this other that unplugging and plugging back in the hdd, but that tricks not even working.



Random info I dont have any windows cds or a CD drive. I have access to another laptop and thumb drives