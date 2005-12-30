2 TIF folders?

I clean my temporary internet files (and other things) with CCleaner.Yesterday,after running ccleaner I used Spybot S&D's shredder as a backup to ccleaner.When I used the temp folder template I discovered a SECOND TIF file within the temp folder.Was this file always there? To the best of my knowledge it wasn't.Every time I have used Spybot s&d in the past the only thing in my temp folder was setup files.
Was this second tif file created to avoid cleaning software? The files in the second tif file were from one particular website that I visit once a month to check mail.But this is the first time I discovered a second tif file.Any info on this ?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.