by gooslojo / December 30, 2005 6:11 AM PST

I clean my temporary internet files (and other things) with CCleaner.Yesterday,after running ccleaner I used Spybot S&D's shredder as a backup to ccleaner.When I used the temp folder template I discovered a SECOND TIF file within the temp folder.Was this file always there? To the best of my knowledge it wasn't.Every time I have used Spybot s&d in the past the only thing in my temp folder was setup files.
Was this second tif file created to avoid cleaning software? The files in the second tif file were from one particular website that I visit once a month to check mail.But this is the first time I discovered a second tif file.Any info on this ?

7 total posts
(NT) (NT) Sorry!--win98,dell dim,280ram,10ghdd
by gooslojo / December 30, 2005 6:16 AM PST
In reply to: 2 TIF folders?
Re: 2 TIF-files.
by Kees Bakker / December 30, 2005 6:36 AM PST
In reply to: 2 TIF folders?

Strange indeed. Anyway, you're the only one to answer the question when that second folder was created. Simply look at it's properties in Windows Explorer to find out.

You might like some experimenting, such as:
- Delete the second folder from Explorer. It's always save to delete anything in c:\windows\temp. Then revisit that website.
- Check the settings in Tools>Internet Options>General, the settings of the TIF. You can see where it resides and even move it. Do this both in normal use and when visiting that email-website.

Hope this helps. Would appreciate more info on this mystery.

Kees

Not sure??
by gooslojo / December 30, 2005 8:26 AM PST
In reply to: Re: 2 TIF-files.

I deleted /temporary internet files in C:/win/temp.As soon as I opened ie(regardless of the site I visited)the file was recreated and all info(MPEG,icons,etc,etc)was stored there.The file C:/windows/temporary int.files was empty.I then changed the store folder in internet options to C:/win/tif from C;/win/TEMP/tif.I clicked a few of my bookmarks and the files were sent where they were supposed to go(c:/wi/tif)I don't know how that was changed in the first place.I guess every time I visit a site I'll have to check to see if this changes to see who is doing this.

Crap Cleaner....
by reefurbb / December 31, 2005 11:04 PM PST
In reply to: 2 TIF folders?

Deletes T.I.F.\ContentIE5 and all normal subfolders. Win98se doesn't like this and recreates it. It's normal to see TIF in C:windows\temp as a result. It will also recreate in Local Settings\T.I.F...
No problem except to manually go and clean subfolders. Don't have CCleaner delete ContentIE5.
Once, I saw TIF recreate into another folder besides Local Settings.
I.E. 6.0\Advanced\ empty TIF when browser closes, often doesn't see misplaced TIF folder, so clean manually.

That Clears Things Up
by gooslojo / January 2, 2006 11:53 AM PST
In reply to: Crap Cleaner....

Well,I guess thats harmless,Windows recreating the file.I'm just glad it wasn't from an outside source.Thanks reefur

When cleaning contents of subfolders of content IE5...
by reefurbb / January 3, 2006 7:00 AM PST
In reply to: That Clears Things Up

don't delete desktop.ini so Windows won't recreate in a hard to find place.

